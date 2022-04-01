^

Sports

Eagles, Archers sustain hot romps

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
April 1, 2022 | 12:00am
Eagles, Archers sustain hot romps
La Salle’s Justine Baltazar scores versus FEU’s LJay Gonzales.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Archrivals Ateneo and La Salle sustained their romps yesterday with big wins ahead of their much anticipated showdown tomorrow.

The three-time defending titlist Blue Eagles smothered the Adamson Falcons, 78-47, for their 29th win in a row since 2018 while the host Green Archers hacked out a 75-65 victory over the Far Eastern U Tamaraws.

Both Ateneo and La Salle improved to 3-0 in UAAP Season 84, making their meeting tomorrow an explosive battle for league leadership.

All players scored for the Blue Eagles in the lopsided affair bannered by Ange Kouame with 13 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in only 20 minutes of action.

Chris Koon and Tyler Tio contributed nine apiece as Ateneo led by as many as 35 points (78-43) ignited by a red-hot 27-10 start.

“We just think that everybody has a job to do. We’re able to get everybody on the floor which we need to do. With a game in two days, it’s an opportunity to give players a little bit of time off with the lead so other players went in and they did their job,” said coach Tab Baldwin on their biggest win so far.

Ateneo carved out gutsy wins against University of the Philippines, 90-81, and Far Eastern U, 79-70, for their 2-0 start prior to a 31-point domination of the Soaring Falcons.

Adamson also slid to 1-2 with no player hitting double digits.

Justine Baltazar, meanwhile, collared 20 markers and 11 boards with Mark Nonoy rifling in 17 as the Green Archers ran away from a precarious 62-61 lead versus the Tamaraws.

“Balti came out and he was the Balti (Baltazar) we all expected,” said coach Derrick Pumaren.

LJay Gonzales paced FEU with 17 markers as RJ Abarrientos bled for just nine.

In the third match, Ricci Rivero (19) and Carl Tamayo (13) joined forces as University of the Philippines notched its second straight win after turning back National U, 80-70.

The Fighting Maroons, who bowed to the Ateneo Eagles in the opener, climbed to 2-1 while the Bulldogs slipped to 1-2.

despite Michael Malonzo’s 11 markers and five boards.

LA SALLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat

How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Lyons, a Super Formula and All-Japan GT champion, served as one of Bustamante's coaches since W Series pre-season testing...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons pull away late, tame Bulldogs for 2nd win

Maroons pull away late, tame Bulldogs for 2nd win

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Maroons survived a turnover-prone outing thanks to a quick 11-0 burst to begin the fourth quarter and notch their second...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena finally gets PATAFA's SEA Games backing as months-long rift ends

Obiena finally gets PATAFA's SEA Games backing as months-long rift ends

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
All’s well that ends well for World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association...
Sports
fbtw
adidas reveals official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup

adidas reveals official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Dubbed the "Al Rihla", the ball is touted to be the "fastest and most accurate" World Cup ball to date.
Sports
fbtw
PVL Final Four fires off

PVL Final Four fires off

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Coming into the season as underdogs after finishing 10th and dead last a year back, the HD Spikers have defied overwhelming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Echo, TNC, RSG enter playoffs in MPL PH Week 6

Echo, TNC, RSG enter playoffs in MPL PH Week 6

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
With two weeks left in the regular season of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 9, three teams...
Sports
fbtw
MoonXBT's new crypto options product strengthens Game List function

MoonXBT's new crypto options product strengthens Game List function

3 days ago
MoonXBT, a global service-oriented cryptocurrency light contract (LC, Light Contract) platform, has officially launched its...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile launches ladies tournament for Women's Month

PUBG Mobile launches ladies tournament for Women's Month

By Michelle Lojo | 7 days ago
In celebration of Women's Month, PUBG Mobile has launched a Ladies Tournament in the hopes of breaking biases in gaming.
Sports
fbtw
Netflix eyes 2022 release for Tekken animated series

Netflix eyes 2022 release for Tekken animated series

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
After their foray into Dota and League of Legends, the streaming site has set its sights on the popular fighting video game...
Sports
fbtw
South Built Esports reaches Top 8 of regional Valorant tiff

South Built Esports reaches Top 8 of regional Valorant tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 9 days ago
After five days of intense Valorant match-ups, Philippine champions South Built Esports is the last Filipino team in the APAC...
Sports
fbtw
Bren stuns Echo as MPL PH begins second half

Bren stuns Echo as MPL PH begins second half

By Michelle Lojo | 10 days ago
Eighth-ranked Bren Esports stunned top-seeded Echo, 2-0, as the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with