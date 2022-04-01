Eagles, Archers sustain hot romps

MANILA, Philippines — Archrivals Ateneo and La Salle sustained their romps yesterday with big wins ahead of their much anticipated showdown tomorrow.

The three-time defending titlist Blue Eagles smothered the Adamson Falcons, 78-47, for their 29th win in a row since 2018 while the host Green Archers hacked out a 75-65 victory over the Far Eastern U Tamaraws.

Both Ateneo and La Salle improved to 3-0 in UAAP Season 84, making their meeting tomorrow an explosive battle for league leadership.

All players scored for the Blue Eagles in the lopsided affair bannered by Ange Kouame with 13 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in only 20 minutes of action.

Chris Koon and Tyler Tio contributed nine apiece as Ateneo led by as many as 35 points (78-43) ignited by a red-hot 27-10 start.

“We just think that everybody has a job to do. We’re able to get everybody on the floor which we need to do. With a game in two days, it’s an opportunity to give players a little bit of time off with the lead so other players went in and they did their job,” said coach Tab Baldwin on their biggest win so far.

Ateneo carved out gutsy wins against University of the Philippines, 90-81, and Far Eastern U, 79-70, for their 2-0 start prior to a 31-point domination of the Soaring Falcons.

Adamson also slid to 1-2 with no player hitting double digits.

Justine Baltazar, meanwhile, collared 20 markers and 11 boards with Mark Nonoy rifling in 17 as the Green Archers ran away from a precarious 62-61 lead versus the Tamaraws.

“Balti came out and he was the Balti (Baltazar) we all expected,” said coach Derrick Pumaren.

LJay Gonzales paced FEU with 17 markers as RJ Abarrientos bled for just nine.

In the third match, Ricci Rivero (19) and Carl Tamayo (13) joined forces as University of the Philippines notched its second straight win after turning back National U, 80-70.

The Fighting Maroons, who bowed to the Ateneo Eagles in the opener, climbed to 2-1 while the Bulldogs slipped to 1-2.

despite Michael Malonzo’s 11 markers and five boards.