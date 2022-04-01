Altas, Cardinals eye follow-up on winning debuts

MANILA, Philippines — University of Perpetual Help and Mapua seek to steal some of the spotlight from the big guns as they battle San Sebastian and Jose Rizal U, respectively, today in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym in Mandaluyong.

The , who downed the Bombers, 77-56, Tuesday, tackle the Stags (0-1) at 12 noon while the Cardinals, who escaped past the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 73-67, Sunday, battle the Bombers at 3 p.m. with sights set on joining the Letran Knights and the San Beda Lions at the helm.

“We want respect,” said UPHSD coach Mike Saguiguit, who is shooting for a second win since assuming the job three years ago.

The Las Pinas-based dribblers came through with a statement game in their first outing, exceeding expectations with strong performances from holdovers Kim Aurin, Jeff Egan and Jielo Razon.

Of the three, Aurin was most impressive with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists while Egan and Razon scattered 14 and 13 points, respectively. And they intend to get going against the Stags.

“We need them to really step up big for us although it would still take the whole team to come through for us to win again,” said Saguiguit.

The Cardinals are expected to rely anew on the duo of Carl Lacap and Warren Bonifacio, who scored all their combined 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead to the team to a come-from-behind win over the Generals.