KHI Esports skipper suspended in PUBG Mobile tiff

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 7:40pm
MANILA, Philippines — Controversy tainted the Philippines' debut in the PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SY/PH.

This after team KHI Esports captain John Raymart "Rankid" Rocello was suspended and the team issued with a warning.

KHI Esports, also the Philippine representatives for PUBG Mobile in the coming Southeast Asian Games, had a tough opening week, finishing at last place in the weekly ranking. After 20 rounds, the Filipino squad only earned a total of 54 points, having placed between the 10th and 16th place in most matches and averaging two kills per match (36 total kills in 20 matches).

But KHI Esports would face more setbacks as PUBG Mobile Esports Malaysia Facebook page ended the week with an announcement regarding a rule violation committed by team captain Rocello.

Upon investigation, PMPL MY/SG/PH announced that Rocello had violated competition rule 6.3.5: Confidentiality by publishing information without consent.

KHI Esports released a statement at the start of Week 2 clarifying what had transpired.

A member of KHI Esports' management had taken screenshots of a private conversation that included confidential information of a PUBG Mobile personality. Rocello, for his part, had included the screenshot in his own video content which offended fans, particularly PUBG Mobile fans in Malaysia.

"KHI Esports have high respects for all the personalities, players, and organizations that have built the PUBG Mobile Community to what it is today. We do not condone any form of misbehavior among our players. We apologize for all the damage, hatred, and division it has caused in our community. Rest assured, all involved person from KHI Esports will undergo disciplinary action." said KHI Esports on their Facebook page.

The incident has blanketed the league with negativity, with both KHI Esports and Rocello's page receiving majority of the comments.

"We truly hope everyone can stop with all the negativity surrounding the 2022 PMPL MYSGPH Spring Tournament. We wish all teams the best of luck." added KHI Esports as they apologized to the entire PUBG Mobile community for the incident.

Rocello will miss out on Week 2 of competition as he faces his suspension while KHI Esports hopes to bounce back and make the top 16 and eventually the finals.

PMPL MY/SG/PH Season 5 can be streamed via PUBG Mobile Philippines' Facebook page.

