^

Sports

adidas reveals official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 6:30pm
adidas reveals official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the official match ball of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar dubbed the Al Rihla
adidas

MANILA, Philippines – adidas has come up with its 14th successive ball for the FIFA World Cup, which will debut in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar this November.

Dubbed the "Al Rihla", the ball is touted to be the "fastest and most accurate" World Cup ball to date.

The ball features a CTR-Core, which is tuned to improve its accuracy and consistency. It also supports fast and precise play.

The Al Rihla's skin also features micro and macro textures and a new 20-piece panel shape for enhanced aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability and swerve of shots.

The Al Rihla
adidas

Philstar.com was able to speak to Design Director Franziska Loeffelmann and General Manager-Football adidas Nick Craggs about the ball.

"We carefully watched the football games and see how the game is developing... That's part of, as well, of our innovative strategy to be ahead of the game and to give the players the right device that they need in order to perform at their best," Craggs said.

Al Rihla was subjected to tests in a wind tunnel and a robotic leg that was designed to accurately hit the ball in the same area and velocity.

According to Loeffelmann, feedback from elite football players has been promising prior to the ball's launch on Wednesday.

"So far, we got just outstanding feedback. You know? They even don't want to give it back," she said.

"So I think they really appreciated our innovation and we really made them very comfortable so far," she added.

After launching the ball, adidas is set to hold activation activities among local communities in 10 cities across the globe before the World Cup. Locations include Dubai, Tokyo, Shanghai, Mexico City and New York City, among others.

adidas will be holding various activation activities in various cities across the globe for the Al Rihla
adidas

Al Rihla will also be contributing to raise funds for the "Common Goal" movement which helps enrich local football communities in the grass roots.

"It's heavily important [that] what we do here is the best partner in the game. So, it is the essence of everything we do that the players are really happy," said Loeffelmann.

"But obviously, you wanna inspire, you wanna have the vision that really allows people all over the world to fall in love with [the sport]. We are trying to really combine both of it," she added.

The adidas World Cup Ball 2022 Pro retails for Php7,000 and is available online at adidas.com. It will also be sold in-store at the adidas Brand Center beginning March 31 and at select Bootcamp branches starting April 13.

ADIDAS

FOOTBALL

WORLD CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Call them &lsquo;Filipinas&rsquo; from now on: Lady booters in Australia for SEA Games camp

Call them ‘Filipinas’ from now on: Lady booters in Australia for SEA Games camp

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The first of three major tournaments before their historic appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Filipina booters...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
For Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang, there is much to take in after his bout with Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X last...
Sports
fbtw
Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach&rsquo;s adulation

Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach’s adulation

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Head coach Bill Self could not be more excited to have the veteran guard at his helm.
Sports
fbtw
Suns derail Warriors&rsquo; quest for outright NBA playoff berth

Suns derail Warriors’ quest for outright NBA playoff berth

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Chris Paul converted on a clutch layup after a costly Draymond Green turnover to pad the Suns' lead to three, 104-101, with...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena finally gets PATAFA's SEA Games backing as months-long rift ends

Obiena finally gets PATAFA's SEA Games backing as months-long rift ends

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
All’s well that ends well for World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
KHI Esports skipper suspended in PUBG Mobile tiff

KHI Esports skipper suspended in PUBG Mobile tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 46 minutes ago
Controversy tainted the Philippines' debut in the PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SY/PH.
Sports
fbtw
Source: UAAP to welcome back fans next week

Source: UAAP to welcome back fans next week

By Luisa Morales | 52 minutes ago
Set to be announced formally later this week, the UAAP will open its doors to spectators by Tuesday, April 5 with its four-game...
Sports
fbtw
Alido fumbles with 73, ends up tied at 22nd in Gurugram golf tiff

Alido fumbles with 73, ends up tied at 22nd in Gurugram golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Ira Alido lost his rhythm and touch when it mattered most, hobbling with a one-over 73 to finish joint 22nd in the Gurugram...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons pull away late, tame Bulldogs for 2nd win

Maroons pull away late, tame Bulldogs for 2nd win

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Maroons survived a turnover-prone outing thanks to a quick 11-0 burst to begin the fourth quarter and notch their second...
Sports
fbtw
How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat

How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Lyons, a Super Formula and All-Japan GT champion, served as one of Bustamante's coaches since W Series pre-season testing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with