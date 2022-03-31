adidas reveals official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the official match ball of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar dubbed the Al Rihla

MANILA, Philippines – adidas has come up with its 14th successive ball for the FIFA World Cup, which will debut in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar this November.

Dubbed the "Al Rihla", the ball is touted to be the "fastest and most accurate" World Cup ball to date.

The ball features a CTR-Core, which is tuned to improve its accuracy and consistency. It also supports fast and precise play.

The Al Rihla's skin also features micro and macro textures and a new 20-piece panel shape for enhanced aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability and swerve of shots.

adidas The Al Rihla

Philstar.com was able to speak to Design Director Franziska Loeffelmann and General Manager-Football adidas Nick Craggs about the ball.

"We carefully watched the football games and see how the game is developing... That's part of, as well, of our innovative strategy to be ahead of the game and to give the players the right device that they need in order to perform at their best," Craggs said.

Al Rihla was subjected to tests in a wind tunnel and a robotic leg that was designed to accurately hit the ball in the same area and velocity.

According to Loeffelmann, feedback from elite football players has been promising prior to the ball's launch on Wednesday.

"So far, we got just outstanding feedback. You know? They even don't want to give it back," she said.

"So I think they really appreciated our innovation and we really made them very comfortable so far," she added.

After launching the ball, adidas is set to hold activation activities among local communities in 10 cities across the globe before the World Cup. Locations include Dubai, Tokyo, Shanghai, Mexico City and New York City, among others.

adidas adidas will be holding various activation activities in various cities across the globe for the Al Rihla

Al Rihla will also be contributing to raise funds for the "Common Goal" movement which helps enrich local football communities in the grass roots.

"It's heavily important [that] what we do here is the best partner in the game. So, it is the essence of everything we do that the players are really happy," said Loeffelmann.

"But obviously, you wanna inspire, you wanna have the vision that really allows people all over the world to fall in love with [the sport]. We are trying to really combine both of it," she added.

The adidas World Cup Ball 2022 Pro retails for Php7,000 and is available online at adidas.com. It will also be sold in-store at the adidas Brand Center beginning March 31 and at select Bootcamp branches starting April 13.