Alido fumbles with 73, ends up tied at 22nd in Gurugram golf tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Ira Alido lost his rhythm and touch when it mattered most, hobbling with a one-over 73 to finish joint 22nd in the Gurugram Challenge won by Indonesian Rory Hie in big fashion in India Thursday.

Just two behind Hie after 36 holes on a solid 65 and a gutsy 69, Alido made just one birdie on No. 6 in hot conditions after an impressive 12-birdie feat in the first two days and finished with two bogeys, his 36-37 round and a nine-under 207 total dropping him to a share of 22nd with five others in the 54-hole tournament, which marked the restart of the Asian Development Tour.

It was a sorry windup for the 21-year-old Filipino, who had looked forward to posting a strong finish after two fine rounds at the Classic Golf and Country Club in Nuh, Haryana.

In contrast, Hie sustained his awesome form, going four-under after 16 holes then thwarting American Dodge Kemmer’s bid with an eagle-3 on the closing par-5 hole.

The veteran Indonesian campaigner finished with a 66 and completed the wire-to-wire triumph with an 18-under 198 total spiked by an opening bogey-free 63.

Kemmer also shot an eagle (par-5 No. 3) and fired five birdies against a bogey but settled for pars in the last four holes, matching Hie’s output for a 197 while local bet Abhijit Chandra and Thai Chanat Sakulpolphaisan shared third place at 200 after a 66 and 67, respectively.

Meanwhile, Miguel Tabuena is booked to play in the inaugural Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup, the newest event on the Asian Tour calendar that will feature past Order of Merit winners from the Ladies European Tour, headed by South African Lee-Anne Pace and Becky Brewerton from Wales.

The ground-breaking event, which marks the first time the two Tours will jointly sanction an event, will be held at the Waterside Course of the Siam Country Club in Thailand on April 7-10. It will be followed by the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge, also at the Waterside layout.

Both events will be made up of 60 Asian Tour campaigners and 60 LET players, along with 24 sponsor invites with each tournament offering a prize fund of $75,000 along with official world ranking points.

Tabuena, a two-time Asian Tour winner, including the Philippine Open at Luisita in 2015, is coming off a playoff victory over Clyde Mondilla in the ICTSI Luisita Championship, the kickoff leg of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour last week.

He will join young Korean reigning OOM champion Kim Joo Hyung, Thai ace Jazz Janewattananond and Aussie Scott Hend in the upcoming novel Asian Tour events.