Suns derail Warriorsâ€™ quest for outright NBA playoff berth

Suns derail Warriors’ quest for outright NBA playoff berth

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 1:08pm
Suns derail Warriors' quest for outright NBA playoff berth
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns is introduced before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 30, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The league-best Phoenix Suns held off a pesky Golden State Warriors side, 107-103, to deny the latter an outright playoff berth at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Chris Paul converted on a clutch layup after a costly Draymond Green turnover to pad the Suns' lead to three, 104-101, with 13.1 ticks left in the game.

While Green made two freebies to make it a one-point game anew with 12.4 remaining, Paul returned the favor as the Suns maintained their breathing room.

Down three points, Jordan Poole missed on a game-tying triple in the next possession, which forced Golden State to play the foul game.

Mikal Bridges split at the charity stripe to arrive at the final score.

The Suns thus clinched their 62nd win of the year while the Warriors absorbed their fourth straight loss and dropped to 48-29.

Because of the results of the other games today, a win against Phoenix would've netted the six-time NBA champions a playoff spot.

DeAndre Ayton finished with a double-double of 16 points and 16 boards as the top performer for the Suns.

Poole, meanwhile, tallied 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the losing effort.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Pelicans continue their push for a spot in the play-in tournament with a 117-107 victory over the Portland Trailblazers.

Jonas Valanciunas paced the Pelicans with 19 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies eked out a 112-111 escape act over the San Antonio Spurs to clinch the second seed in the West.

Tyus Jones headed the charge for the Grizzlies with 25 markers.

In the other games, Trae Young exploded for 41 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 136-118 rout of the OKC Thunder.

The Sacramento Kings, for their part, fended off the Houston Rockets, 121-118.

The Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards also added to their win totals with victories over the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic, respectively.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, rode Nikola Jokic's 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists en route to a 125-118 win over the Indiana Pacers.

