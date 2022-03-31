Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

MANILA, Philippines — For Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang, there is much to take in after his bout with Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X last weekend.

But for all that in-Circle experience was worth, Folayang also treasured the exchanges he had with the Aussie fighter.

He went on to call Parr "genuine" and "a true martial artist".

"For me, I really appreciate John Wayne Parr. Kasi he's a true martial artist. Alam mo yun? Minsan, parang nakikita ko rin yung mga teammates ko, yung sarili ko sakanya. At the end the day, this is just a competition... [Ang] maganda roon, you show yourself," Folayang told media in an interview on Wednesday.

"Hindi yung parang nagiging mabait ka lang kung nasa face ka ng media. Ang maganda dun we showcased kung gaano kami ka-genuine sa bawat isa," he added.

Most people saw Folayang and Parr exchange a light-hearted moment after their ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout when they both mounted the Circle's fence and shared some few words and a hug.

Folayang and Parr share a light moment above the Circle after their entertaining Muay Thai contest | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #ONEX pic.twitter.com/ZYNToUZWZf — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 26, 2022

Parr also showed his appreciation for Folayang even before they locked horns when he gifted Folayang a Kangaroo stuffed toy.

Light moment between Eduard Folayang and John Wayne Parr ahead of their Muay Thai contest tomorrow as Parr gifts Folayang a stuffed Kangaroo | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #ONEX pic.twitter.com/TRJwAzLiDf — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 25, 2022

All that, combined with Parr's overall attitude, drew the admiration of Folayang.

"I see him as a real martial artist, very humble, and very approachable and syempre, nagpapasalamat din ako sa stuff toy na binigay niya. Tuwang tuwa yung mga kids ko dahil duon," he quipped.

Folayang eked out a unanimous decision win over Parr in the striking only contest, denying the latter of his 100th career win and a victory in his retirement fight before hanging his gloves at 45 years old.