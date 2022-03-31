^

Sports

Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 11:44am
Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr
Eduard Folayang (L) and John Wayne Parr
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — For Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang, there is much to take in after his bout with Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X last weekend.

But for all that in-Circle experience was worth, Folayang also treasured the exchanges he had with the Aussie fighter.

He went on to call Parr "genuine" and "a true martial artist".

"For me, I really appreciate John Wayne Parr. Kasi he's a true martial artist. Alam mo yun? Minsan, parang nakikita ko rin yung mga teammates ko, yung sarili ko sakanya. At the end the day, this is just a competition... [Ang] maganda roon, you show yourself," Folayang told media in an interview on Wednesday.

"Hindi yung parang nagiging mabait ka lang kung nasa face ka ng media. Ang maganda dun we showcased kung gaano kami ka-genuine sa bawat isa," he added.

Most people saw Folayang and Parr exchange a light-hearted moment after their ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout when they both mounted the Circle's fence and shared some few words and a hug.

Parr also showed his appreciation for Folayang even before they locked horns when he gifted Folayang a Kangaroo stuffed toy.

All that, combined with Parr's overall attitude, drew the admiration of Folayang.

"I see him as a real martial artist, very humble, and very approachable and syempre, nagpapasalamat din ako sa stuff toy na binigay niya. Tuwang tuwa yung mga kids ko dahil duon," he quipped.

Folayang eked out a unanimous decision win over Parr in the striking only contest, denying the latter of his 100th career win and a victory in his retirement fight before hanging his gloves at 45 years old.

EDUARD FOLAYANG

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Monster' Inoue to face Donaire in sequel to boxing classic

'Monster' Inoue to face Donaire in sequel to boxing classic

22 hours ago
The unbeaten Inoue's WBA and IBF titles and Donaire's WBC belt will all be on the line when they meet on June 7 in Saitama,...
Sports
fbtw

Donaire-Inoue rematch set

12 hours ago
Japan’s Naoya Inoue will face Nonito Donaire of the Philippines in a bantamweight title unification fight in Japan in June, adding a sequel to their classic 2019 encounter.
Sports
fbtw
Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach&rsquo;s adulation

Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach’s adulation

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Head coach Bill Self could not be more excited to have the veteran guard at his helm.
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots force do-or-die Game 5 vs Bolts

Hotshots force do-or-die Game 5 vs Bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Magnolia thwarted Meralco’s bid to follow Ginebra to the Last Dance, hacking out a rubbermatch-forcing 94-73 romp in...
Sports
fbtw
Manila ousts defending PCAP champion Laguna; Toledo wins in Armageddon

Manila ousts defending PCAP champion Laguna; Toledo wins in Armageddon

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
There will be a new San Miguel-All Filipino Cup champion in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Blue Eagles dominate Falcons for 29th straight win

Blue Eagles dominate Falcons for 29th straight win

By Luisa Morales | 37 minutes ago
In their third assignment for the season, the defending champions used timely scoring runs in the second half for a perfect...
Sports
fbtw
Call them &lsquo;Filipinas&rsquo; from now on: Lady booters in Australia for SEA Games camp

Call them ‘Filipinas’ from now on: Lady booters in Australia for SEA Games camp

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The first of three major tournaments before their historic appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Filipina booters...
Sports
fbtw
Heat, Mavericks book NBA playoff berths

Heat, Mavericks book NBA playoff berths

1 hour ago
The Miami Heat rallied to beat the Boston Celtics, 106-98, and clinched an NBA playoff berth on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
UFC to hold first PPV show in Southeast Asia with Singapore card

UFC to hold first PPV show in Southeast Asia with Singapore card

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka will be held on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, making it the...
Sports
fbtw
Saso laser-focused as Chevron Championship golf tourney unwraps

Saso laser-focused as Chevron Championship golf tourney unwraps

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso has put herself in distraction-free mode in the lead-up to the Chevron Championship, declining a couple of queries...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with