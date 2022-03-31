^

UFC to hold first PPV show in Southeast Asia with Singapore card

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 10:58am
UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka will be shown in Manila on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.
Photo from itnwwe.com

MANILA, Philippines – UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka will be held on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, making it the first-ever numbered UFC pay-per-view (PPV) to be held in Southeast Asia.

Teixeira, the second oldest man after Randy Couture to win a UFC title, will make his first heavyweight title defense against second-ranked Jiri Prochazka, while UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces fifth-ranked Taila Santos.

Teixeira took the title at age 42 when he forced former champion Jan Blachowicz to submit with a rear naked choke in the second round of a fight last October 2021.

He (30-7-0) will face 29-year-old Czech fighter Prochazka (32-3-1), who is on a 12-match win streak including two in the UFC.

Other fights in the card include former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (23-6, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) taking on former title challenger Marvin Vettori (17-5-1, fighting out of Huntington Beach, California by way of Mezzocorona, Italy).

A pair of surging middleweights in Brendan Allen (18-5, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin) and Jacob Malkoun (6-1, fighting out of Sydney) collide.

South Korea's notable UFC veteran Kyung Ho Kang (17-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) aims to rebound in his 11th Octagon appearance and make a push toward the division’s top 15 when he faces Dana White's Contender Series signee Saimon Oliveira (18-4, fighting out of Balneario Camboriu, SC, Brazil).

Other fights will be announced in the coming weeks.

In planning the return of live events in Asia, UFC selected Singapore because of its proven health and safety track record and its outstanding infrastructure across all components — both of which are key to ensuring the successful production of a premium international event.

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka will place Singapore alongside other major international locations to hold multiple UFC events including Tokyo, London and New York City. The presentation of a numbered PPV event to Southeast Asia signifies the development of UFC in the region and the mixed martial arts promotion’s remarkable global growth 

“I can’t wait for our first PPV event in Singapore,” said UFC President Dana White. “The fights have been incredible this year and we’re going to deliver an absolutely stacked card for the amazing fans in Southeast Asia.”

“Singapore will be the very first city in Southeast Asia to host a PPV event and UFC 275 is going to be huge! Asia’s biggest stars will be featured on a top caliber card, and the jam-packed fight week will be one to remember,” said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. “We are thankful for STB’s support for this historic event in Singapore that will proudly showcase this vibrant and dynamic city.” 

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka will be shown in Manila on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
