Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coachâ€™s adulation

Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach’s adulation

Remy Martin during their US NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Miami last Sunday (Monday in Manila)

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Gilas prospect Remy Martin is headed into the US NCAA Tournament Final Four with the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend.

And his head coach Bill Self could not be more excited to have the veteran guard at his helm.

"What [Remy] has done for us from a personality and energy standpoint, I think is equal value," Self said when asked about the comparison between Martin and former Kansas guard Malik Newman who flashed brilliance in the 2018 US NCAA Tournament.

"And he's also played very well on top of that. I'm really excited for him," he added.

Martin transferred to Kansas after playing four years with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Most recently, he clinched the Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player as he normed 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in four games played in the tournament.

Self said the Martin's performance is a testament to his hard work all season.

"I could never have imagined that a guy that could labor as much as he has all year long could have the three weeks that he's having right now," he said.

"And of course, [now] has a chance to extend that so I'm really happy for him," he added.

Martin and the Jayhawks hope to march on to the US NCAA Tournament Finals when they face second-seeded Villanova in the Final Four on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).