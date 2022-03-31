^

Sports

Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach’s adulation

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 10:29am
Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coachâ€™s adulation
Remy Martin during their US NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Miami last Sunday (Monday in Manila)
Kansas MBB

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Gilas prospect Remy Martin is headed into the US NCAA Tournament Final Four with the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend.

And his head coach Bill Self could not be more excited to have the veteran guard at his helm.

"What [Remy] has done for us from a personality and energy standpoint, I think is equal value," Self said when asked about the comparison between Martin and former Kansas guard Malik Newman who flashed brilliance in the 2018 US NCAA Tournament.

"And he's also played very well on top of that. I'm really excited for him," he added.

Martin transferred to Kansas after playing four years with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Most recently, he clinched the Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player as he normed 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in four games played in the tournament.

Self said the Martin's performance is a testament to his hard work all season.

"I could never have imagined that a guy that could labor as much as he has all year long could have the three weeks that he's having right now," he said.

"And of course, [now] has a chance to extend that so I'm really happy for him," he added.

Martin and the Jayhawks hope to march on to the US NCAA Tournament Finals when they face second-seeded Villanova in the Final Four on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

BASKETBALL

US NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Monster' Inoue to face Donaire in sequel to boxing classic

'Monster' Inoue to face Donaire in sequel to boxing classic

20 hours ago
The unbeaten Inoue's WBA and IBF titles and Donaire's WBC belt will all be on the line when they meet on June 7 in Saitama,...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles, Archers target win No. 3

Eagles, Archers target win No. 3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Unbeaten co-leaders Ateneo and La Salle face different opponents today as they gear up for their highly anticipated clash...
Sports
fbtw

Donaire-Inoue rematch set

11 hours ago
Japan’s Naoya Inoue will face Nonito Donaire of the Philippines in a bantamweight title unification fight in Japan in June, adding a sequel to their classic 2019 encounter.
Sports
fbtw
Paul George returns as Clippers turn back Jazz on Filipino Heritage Night

Paul George returns as Clippers turn back Jazz on Filipino Heritage Night

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Playing his first game since December 22, George finished with 34 points — 20 in the third frame — to...
Sports
fbtw
Detroit's Cunningham makes strong case for NBA Rookie of the Year plum

Detroit's Cunningham makes strong case for NBA Rookie of the Year plum

By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
The No. 1 overall pick is on pace to become the 10th rookie in NBA history to average at least 17 points, five rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Heat, Mavericks book NBA playoff berths

Heat, Mavericks book NBA playoff berths

5 minutes ago
The Miami Heat rallied to beat the Boston Celtics, 106-98, and clinched an NBA playoff berth on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
UFC to hold first PPV show in Southeast Asia with Singapore card

UFC to hold first PPV show in Southeast Asia with Singapore card

By Rick Olivares | 18 minutes ago
UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka will be held on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, making it the...
Sports
fbtw
Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach&rsquo;s adulation

Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach’s adulation

By Luisa Morales | 47 minutes ago
Head coach Bill Self could not be more excited to have the veteran guard at his helm.
Sports
fbtw
Saso laser-focused as Chevron Championship golf tourney unwraps

Saso laser-focused as Chevron Championship golf tourney unwraps

By Rick Olivares | 59 minutes ago
Yuka Saso has put herself in distraction-free mode in the lead-up to the Chevron Championship, declining a couple of queries...
Sports
fbtw
Manila ousts defending PCAP champion Laguna; Toledo wins in Armageddon

Manila ousts defending PCAP champion Laguna; Toledo wins in Armageddon

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
There will be a new San Miguel-All Filipino Cup champion in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with