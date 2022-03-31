^

Sports

Saso laser-focused as Chevron Championship golf tourney unwraps

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 10:17am
Yuka Saso of Japan hits from a bunker on the 8th fairway during the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Golf Club on January 30, 2022 in Boca Raton, Florida.
Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso has put herself in distraction-free mode in the lead-up to the Chevron Championship, declining a couple of queries on her thoughts on the season’s first major firing off Thursday in Rancho Mirage, California (Friday, Manila time).

“It a major week. I am sorry that Yuka will not have time to answer these questions right now. Thank you for your support,” said Ayla Berrigan of Sterling Sports Management, which handles Saso’s career, among other golfing luminaries.

She expects to do the talking on the course. Paired with two-time Major winner Stacey Lewis of the US, the 20-year-old reigning US Women’s Open champion is all geared up for the 8:11 a.m. flight on No. 10 of the Dinah Shore Tournament Course.

So locked up is the ICTSI-backed ace for the blue-ribbon event that she skipped last week’s tune-up tournament, the JTBC Classic, in Carlsbad, also in California, two weeks after posting a career-best solid 10-under 62 in the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Saso tied for 50th in this event, then the ANA Inspiration, for the first time as a pro last year. But her familiarity with the par-72 layout should put her in good stead as she slugs it out with the best of the best in the next four days.

Saso had played the Dinah Shore course as a junior campaigner, mixing it up with LPGA Hall of Famers or legends while trying to gain a spot in the majors.

According to golfweek.com, Saso played in 2017 and recalled getting advice from her LPGA partner Jenny Lidback of Peru, a one-time major winner (1995 du Maurier Classic) who had eight other pro victories.

“I was just so thankful that I was able to play with the Hall of Famers,” said Saso. “You know, the first year I played with Jenny, and she gave me a lot of advice. She actually told me — oh, no, actually, I asked her about how she prepares for a tournament, and she told me she focuses on her short game.”

“So, I think that really helped me, and can you believe that after four years, I’m still working on my short game,” she said in jest.

But she did improve a lot in that four-year stretch, winning a couple of titles in Japan to mark her pro career that led to her breaking into the LPGA Tour and then scoring a major victory right in her rookie season in June 2021.

With a vastly improved long game and putting that continues to click, Saso hopes to dish out the form she churned out in her US Open title run where she shot a 69-67 to get into the mix after 36 holes. She reeled back with a third round 71 but pounced on the Lexi Thompson’s backside meltdown to mount a rally, forcing a playoff with Nasa Hataoka then clinching the coveted crown with a birdie on the third playoff hole.

But she knows that feat will be one tough act to follow what with world No. 1 Jin Young Ko also coming into this week's event in tip-top shape along with the rest of the world’s top ranked players, except No. 2 Nelly Korda, thus guaranteeing an explosive, fiery chase in the $5 million championship that has all the trimmings of a classic major.

Recommended
