Manila ousts defending PCAP champion Laguna; Toledo wins in Armageddon

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 9:41am
MANILA, Philippines – There will be a new San Miguel-All Filipino Cup champion in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

The Manila Indios Bravos, in perhaps the best matches ever in the young history of the league, booted out erstwhile defending champions Laguna Heroes by sweeping their series, 2-0, including a 2-1 Armageddon triumph in the first set Wednesday evening.

Laguna, acknowledged as the best in Armageddon play, got a taste of its own medicine from the hitherto underachieving Indios Bravos.

When Manila joined the PCAP, they were immediately tabbed as one of the best teams in the league. In the northern division, they finished fourth in the inaugural All-Filipino Cup of last year, and second in the Wesley So Cup. Since then, they have been rather mediocre, losing even to lower echelon teams. 

In this second All-Filipino Cup, they even dropped to sixth in the north a below .500 record (16-18). 

Buoyed by the return of GM Ino Sadorra, who took three of the five points available in his matchup with Laguna’s GM Banjo Barcenilla, Manila took blitz play of the first set, 4.5-2.5. 

Laguna rallied in rapid play, 8-6, to send it to extra boards. Once there, IM Ronald Dableo slid upwards from the homegrown board to Board One to take on Barcenilla Dableo stunned Barcenilla with Manila’s FM Deniel Causo also taking his match with Kimuel Lorenzo for the crucial first set win.

In the second set, both teams were tied in blitz play. Come rapid chess, Manila turned on the jets with their top four boards claiming all the points to spur them to a 10-4 outcome for a shocking 13.5-7.5 win. 

“Ang tamis at sarap ng team win na ito para sa Manila Indios Bravos,” gushed an elated GM Sadorra from his home in Dallas, Texas. “I am so proud of the whole team. I hope we can keep our momentum towards the next match.”

Laguna wasn’t the only top seed to face the upset axe.

Meanwhile, sixth seed Toledo Trojans stunned Southern Division third seed Zamboanga Sultans, also in Armageddon.

"Winning the game over Team Zamboanga was like passing through the eye of the needle," said Toledo's Jeah Gacang. "It was not an easy feat. We even lost big time in the first match which somehow made it difficult for the team to recover psychologically."

The Sultans, the most improved team this conference, looked to make short work of inconsistent Toledo with a 16.5-4.5 whitewashing in the first set.

And Zamboanga looked to continue where they left off when they took blitz play of the second set, 4.5-2.5.

In rapid chess, the Trojans came alive taking it, 9-5, with huge wins from Boards One to Three and Six.

In extra boards, Merben Roque and Rommel Ganzon took Boards 1 and 3 that was enough to propel them to a stunning upset win.

Only NM Zul Sali, the sixth best player in the conference, managed to win his board in a brilliant evening for him. Sali took 5.5 of the seven points available. 

It was a shocking end for both Laguna and Zamboanga.

Although Laguna has not been themselves since their All-Filipino championship of last year, they have remained a league power. 

Zamboanga skipped last season’s Open Conference and returned with a vengeance this tourney. Aside from Sali making it to the Top 25 rankings, teammate NM Joey Florendo also made the list, at sixth place, right behind his teammate. 

Manila faces San Juan in the semifinals while Toledo takes on the Davao Chess Eagles in the southern Final Four.

