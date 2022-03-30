Hotshots force do-or-die Game 5 vs Bolts

Mike Harris delivered 34 points and 18 boards to providing the spark for the Hotshots.

Game Friday (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

6 p.m. – Meralco vs Magnolia (Semis, Game 5)

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia thwarted Meralco’s bid to follow Ginebra to the Last Dance, hacking out a rubbermatch-forcing 94-73 romp in their PBA Governors’ Cup semis series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Despite facing an early 11-point deficit, the embattled Hotshots rose to the occasion and vigorously fought to survive en route to taking series-tying triumph.

Mike Harris delivered 34 markers and 18 boards, providing the spark as the Hotshots turned things around with a 20-8 windup in the first and seized control with a 22-11 exchange in the second.

Paul Lee, bouncing back from his five-point output in their 101-95 loss in Game Three, dropped 17 while Calvin Abueva posted 11-8-3 in setting up tomorrow’s you-or-me duel with the Bolts for the right to face Ginebra in the finale.

“No-tomorrow game for us so it’s all about the effort, staying together for 48 minutes,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, whose team held Meralco to its lowest score of the conference.

The scores:

Magnolia 94 – Harris 34, Lee 17, Abueva 11, Jalalon 10, Corpuz 9, Barroca 5, Sangalang 4, Reavis 2, Brill 2, Wong 0, Dela Rosa 0

Meralco 73 – Bishop 22, Newsome 11, Almazan 8, Maliksi 7, Banchero 7, Quinto 6, Caram 4, Hodge 3, Black 3, Baclao 2, Canete 0, Belo 0, Pasaol 0

Quarterscores: 20-19, 42-30, 62-52, 94-73