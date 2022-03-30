Saso faces 2-time major champ in Chevron opener

Yuka Saso of Japan hits from the 4th tee during the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club on February 04, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso drew two-time major champion Stacy Lewis of the US in one of the marquee matchups kicking off the LPGA Tour season’s first major — the $5 million Chevron Championship — Thursday (Friday in Manila) at the Mission Hills Dinah Shore course in Rancho Mirage, California.

The 8:11 a.m. tee-time at the backside of the par-72 layout should augur well for Saso’s drive for a strong start in the very event she had toiled on to get into tip-top shape.

She skipped last week’s JTBC Classic to work on her driving, which she said would be key in her pursuit of a second major after scoring a breakthrough in the US Women’s Open in June 2021.

“There’s a lot to practice on, including my driving which needs accuracy,” she said, adding: “I’m still learning. Compared to other LPGA players, I am less experienced, having played in just a little over six months.”

But she has proved her worth in that short span of time, her last round, a solid 10-under 62 at Pattaya’s Old course in the Honda LPGA Thailand three weeks ago, expected to fire her up, including the mental side of her game, heading to this week’s major battle.

Her dropping out of the Top 10 in the world rankings for the first time in 10 months should also serve as a rallying point for the 20-year-old star, who reached a career-best No. 5 for three straight weeks in October 2021.

Meanwhile, the elite field, headed by Korean world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, braces for a furious chase at the backside of the 6.763-yard layout, all coming into the 72-hole championship brimming with confidence.

The weather forecast of a predominantly dry week with the wind likely to be moderate could also set the stage for low scoring through all four days of the 72-hole tournament.

Ko duels with American and former champion Lexi Thompson at 8:27 a.m., also on No. 10, while world No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand faces world No. 10 Canadian ace Brooke Henderson at 1:27 p.m., also at the backside.

In other key pairings, world No. 4 Minjee Lee clashes with fellow Aussie Hannah Green at 8:03 a.m. on No. 10; new world No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul gets an acid test against multi-major winner No. 6 Inbee Park of Korea at 12:47 p.m., also at the back; and American No. 7 Danielle Kang tests Tavatanakit’s mettle at 1:19 p.m. in another backside duel.

No. 8 Sei Young Kim of Korea and Japanese No. 9 Nasa Hataoka collides at 7:55 a.m., also on No. 10.