^

Sports

Saso faces 2-time major champ in Chevron opener

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 2:04pm
Saso faces 2-time major champ in Chevron opener
Yuka Saso of Japan hits from the 4th tee during the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club on February 04, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.
DOUGLAS P. DEFELICE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso drew two-time major champion Stacy Lewis of the US in one of the marquee matchups kicking off the LPGA Tour season’s first major — the $5 million Chevron Championship — Thursday (Friday in Manila) at the Mission Hills Dinah Shore course in Rancho Mirage, California.

The 8:11 a.m. tee-time at the backside of the par-72 layout should augur well for Saso’s drive for a strong start in the very event she had toiled on to get into tip-top shape. 

She skipped last week’s JTBC Classic to work on her driving, which she said would be key in her pursuit of a second major after scoring a breakthrough in the US Women’s Open in June 2021.

“There’s a lot to practice on, including my driving which needs accuracy,” she said, adding: “I’m still learning. Compared to other LPGA players, I am less experienced, having played in just a little over six months.”

But she has proved her worth in that short span of time, her last round, a solid 10-under 62 at Pattaya’s Old course in the Honda LPGA Thailand three weeks ago, expected to fire her up, including the mental side of her game, heading to this week’s major battle.

Her dropping out of the Top 10 in the world rankings for the first time in 10 months should also serve as a rallying point for the 20-year-old star, who reached a career-best No. 5 for three straight weeks in October 2021.

Meanwhile, the elite field, headed by Korean world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, braces for a furious chase at the backside of the 6.763-yard layout, all coming into the 72-hole championship brimming with confidence.

The weather forecast of a predominantly dry week with the wind likely to be moderate could also set the stage for low scoring through all four days of the 72-hole tournament.

Ko duels with American and former champion Lexi Thompson at 8:27 a.m., also on No. 10, while world No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand faces world No. 10 Canadian ace Brooke Henderson at 1:27 p.m., also at the backside.

In other key pairings, world No. 4 Minjee Lee clashes with fellow Aussie Hannah Green at 8:03 a.m. on No. 10; new world No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul gets an acid test against multi-major winner No. 6 Inbee Park of Korea at 12:47 p.m., also at the back; and American No. 7 Danielle Kang tests Tavatanakit’s mettle at 1:19 p.m. in another backside duel.

No. 8 Sei Young Kim of Korea and Japanese No. 9 Nasa Hataoka collides at 7:55 a.m., also on No. 10.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Wala nang emotion': UST game strictly business for UP's CJ Cansino

'Wala nang emotion': UST game strictly business for UP's CJ Cansino

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
There were no extra emotions involved for UP's CJ Cansino as he faced his former team the UST Growling Tigers for the first...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-UST gunner Nonoy debuts impressively for La Salle in win

Ex-UST gunner Nonoy debuts impressively for La Salle in win

20 hours ago
Former Tiger Mark Nonoy debuted in style for his new team as La Salle bested NU, 59-55, to gain a piece of lead with Ateneo...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena, PATAFA close to resolution

Obiena, PATAFA close to resolution

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
The end of the bickering between World No. 5 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics and Track and Field Association...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo, DLSU, UP show resilience in latest UAAP wins

Ateneo, DLSU, UP show resilience in latest UAAP wins

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
A compressed schedule, the ongoing pandemic, and the pressure of winning are combustible factors; yet the Ateneo Blue Eagles,...
Sports
fbtw

Fighting for dear life

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
With Barangay Ginebra and Meralco on the hill, NLEX and Magnolia wage an all-out war in today’s Game 4 to stay alive and prevent the perennial contenders from setting yet another PBA Governors’ Cup title...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Bianca Bustamante bucks pressure, depression to chase W Series dream

Bianca Bustamante bucks pressure, depression to chase W Series dream

By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
To pursue her W Series dream, Bustamante was forced to be alone in the United States, away from family and a solid support...
Sports
fbtw
POC defers PATAFA suspension, but sets ultimatum

POC defers PATAFA suspension, but sets ultimatum

By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
PATAFA was spared the suspension axe even as another National Sports Association — the Philippine Tennis Association...
Sports
fbtw
'Monster' Inoue to face Donaire in sequel to boxing classic

'Monster' Inoue to face Donaire in sequel to boxing classic

56 minutes ago
The unbeaten Inoue's WBA and IBF titles and Donaire's WBC belt will all be on the line when they meet on June 7 in Saitama,...
Sports
fbtw
Paul George returns as Clippers turn back Jazz on Filipino Heritage Night

Paul George returns as Clippers turn back Jazz on Filipino Heritage Night

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Playing his first game since December 22, George finished with 34 points — 20 in the third frame — to...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron-less Lakers suffer beating at hands of Doncic, Mavericks

LeBron-less Lakers suffer beating at hands of Doncic, Mavericks

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Mavericks sent the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, reeling to their third straight defeat.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with