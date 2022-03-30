^

Paul George returns as Clippers turn back Jazz on Filipino Heritage Night

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 12:51pm
Paul George returns as Clippers turn back Jazz on Filipino Heritage Night
Paul George and the LA Clippers turned back the Utah Jazz on Filipino Heritage Night at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time)
Twitter / LA Clippers

MANILA, Philippines — Paul George marked his return from a three-month hiatus by leading the LA Clippers back from a 25-point deficit against the Utah Jazz, 121-115, at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Playing his first game since December 22, George finished with 34 points — 20 in the third frame — to lead the Clippers to the come-from-behind win on Filipino Heritage Night in LA.

The Clippers were down by as big as 10 points, 99-109, with 5:49 left in the game before going on a scorching 13-0 run to suddenly have the advantage, 112-109, with 2:48 remaining.

Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson put the Jazz back in front with a floating jump shot, 113-112, but a final 9-2 run by the Clips to end the game staved off the Jazz.

The Jazz thus absorbed their 5th straight loss.

LA, meanwhile, snapped their losing streak at five.

George led all scorers with his 34-point outing and padded the stat sheet with six assists, four steals, two rebounds and a block.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell led the slumping Jazz with 33 markers.

Clarkson chipped in with 17 points, five assists and two rebounds in the losing effort.

