Sports

LeBron-less Lakers suffer beating at hands of Doncic, Mavericks

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 11:07am
LeBron-less Lakers suffer beating at hands of Doncic, Mavericks
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates a three point basket as referee Marc Davis #8 signals against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Ron Jenkins / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Luka Doncic finished with a triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks flashed dominance against the Los Angeles Lakers, 128-110, at the American Airlines Center in Texas on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Mavericks sent the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, reeling to their third straight defeat.

Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists to help the Mavericks blow away the Lakers in a game where they led by as much as 37 points.

Six other Mavericks finished in twin-digit scoring to play supporting role to Doncic's all-around game.

Reggie Bullock paced the supporting cast with 17 markers to his name.

Meanwhile, Malik Monk led the Lakers in scoring with 28 points while Russell Westbrook chipped in 25 markers.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo came up with a game-winning block against Joel Embiid to power the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-116.

Antetokounmpo's defensive stop made up for a miss at the free throw line with 13.2 ticks left in the game that left the door ajar for the Sixers to force over time or win it at the buzzer.

Embiid went for a put back layup off of a James Harden miss from beyond the arc with 1.6 remaining when Antetokounmpo blocked his shot.

Apart from the game-winning block and two other swats, Antetokounmpo also finished with 40 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

Harden, for his part, finished with 32 points and nine assists for the Sixers.

Embiid chipped in with 29 points, 14 boards, and seven dimes.

In the other games, Kevin Durant's 41-point outburst at Barclays Center helped the Brooklyn Nets avoid the upset axe over the Detroit Pistons, 130-123.

Kyrie Irving, in his second home game for Brooklyn this season, poured in 24 markers.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls fended off the Washington Wizards, 107-94.

DeMar DeRozan had 32 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the victory.

BASKETBALL

NBA
