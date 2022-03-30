Petro Gazz optimistic of match up vs Cignal after slaying title favorites F2

The Petro Gazz Angels face the undefeated Cignal HD Spikers in a best-of-three semifinals series beginning Friday

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels are in high spirits heading into their semifinals clash against the Cignal HD Spikers beginning on Friday.

This after dumping the erstwhile title favorites F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in their quarterfinal match up.

Holding the twice-to-beat advantage, the Angels wasted no time in closing out the knowingly dangerous Cargo Movers in four sets, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan on Tuesday.

After the momentum clinching win, Petro Gazz coach Jerry Yee believes his team is on the right track against the undefeated HD Spikers.

"Optimistic kami kasi same lang kaming bagong form lang [na team]. I know stellar yung record nila this season, so tuloy tuloy yung panalo nila, maganda yung ikot nila, maganda yung laro nila," Yee said after their win over F2 on Tuesday.

"But okay yun, gusto namin sila maka-harap and let's see kung hanggang saan kami," he added.

The Angels will be on equal footing against Cignal in a best-of-three contest kicking off on Friday.

Jonah Sabete, who finished with 18 markers against F2, says that the team just needs to fine tune and they will be able to compete with the dominant HD Spikers.

"Siguro trabaho lang para hindi kami magstop sa work hard na sinasabi nga namin," Sabete said.

"Kung ano lang yung ituturo ng coaches namin or dadagdagan namin yung sipag lang din and disiplina lang din sa isa't isa para na rin sa team namin," she added.

In the other semifinal clash, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans test their mettle against sister team the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Petro Gazz and Cignal are the first two meet for the Top 4 teams while Choco Mucho and Creamline clash in the last game of the day.

In the earlier game, the Black Mamba Army face off with the Bali Pure Water Defenders in a classification match.