^

Sports

Petro Gazz optimistic of match up vs Cignal after slaying title favorites F2

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 9:48am
Petro Gazz optimistic of match up vs Cignal after slaying title favorites F2
The Petro Gazz Angels face the undefeated Cignal HD Spikers in a best-of-three semifinals series beginning Friday
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels are in high spirits heading into their semifinals clash against the Cignal HD Spikers beginning on Friday.

This after dumping the erstwhile title favorites F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in their quarterfinal match up.

Holding the twice-to-beat advantage, the Angels wasted no time in closing out the knowingly dangerous Cargo Movers in four sets, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan on Tuesday.

After the momentum clinching win, Petro Gazz coach Jerry Yee believes his team is on the right track against the undefeated HD Spikers.

"Optimistic kami kasi same lang kaming bagong form lang [na team]. I know stellar yung record nila this season, so tuloy tuloy yung panalo nila, maganda yung ikot nila, maganda yung laro nila," Yee said after their win over F2 on Tuesday.

"But okay yun, gusto namin sila maka-harap and let's see kung hanggang saan kami," he added.

The Angels will be on equal footing against Cignal in a best-of-three contest kicking off on Friday.

Jonah Sabete, who finished with 18 markers against F2, says that the team just needs to fine tune and they will be able to compete with the dominant HD Spikers.

"Siguro trabaho lang para hindi kami magstop sa work hard na sinasabi nga namin," Sabete said.

"Kung ano lang yung ituturo ng coaches namin or dadagdagan namin yung sipag lang din and disiplina lang din sa isa't isa para na rin sa team namin," she added.

In the other semifinal clash, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans test their mettle against sister team the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Petro Gazz and Cignal are the first two meet for the Top 4 teams while Choco Mucho and Creamline clash in the last game of the day.

In the earlier game, the Black Mamba Army face off with the Bali Pure Water Defenders in a classification match.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ateneo stretches win streak to 28

Ateneo stretches win streak to 28

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Three-time reigning champion Ateneo weathered a late Far Eastern University storm, 79-70, to stay unbeaten in two matches...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-UST gunner Nonoy debuts impressively for La Salle in win

Ex-UST gunner Nonoy debuts impressively for La Salle in win

15 hours ago
Former Tiger Mark Nonoy debuted in style for his new team as La Salle bested NU, 59-55, to gain a piece of lead with Ateneo...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena, PATAFA close to resolution

Obiena, PATAFA close to resolution

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The end of the bickering between World No. 5 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics and Track and Field Association...
Sports
fbtw

Fighting for dear life

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
With Barangay Ginebra and Meralco on the hill, NLEX and Magnolia wage an all-out war in today’s Game 4 to stay alive and prevent the perennial contenders from setting yet another PBA Governors’ Cup title...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Standhardinger stands tall, scoops up weekly PBA player citation

Ginebra's Standhardinger stands tall, scoops up weekly PBA player citation

21 hours ago
The Filipino-German stepped up big time in three games so far, averaging 14.3 points on 48-percent shooting clip, 13.0 rebounds,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ateneo, DLSU, UP show resilience in latest UAAP wins

Ateneo, DLSU, UP show resilience in latest UAAP wins

By Rick Olivares | 31 minutes ago
A compressed schedule, the ongoing pandemic, and the pressure of winning are combustible factors; yet the Ateneo Blue Eagles,...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP All-Filipino quarterfinals kick off

PCAP All-Filipino quarterfinals kick off

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The tournament started with 24 teams and eight of the best teams from the north and south divisions will battle amongst themselves...
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev, Zverev reach Miami last eight, angry Kyrgios out

Medvedev, Zverev reach Miami last eight, angry Kyrgios out

2 hours ago
Australian Open runner-up Medvedev rallied from 3-5 down in the first set to win 10 of the last 11 games and advance after...
Sports
fbtw
Bustamante to race for W Series Academy Team, locks in seat for at least two years

Bustamante to race for W Series Academy Team, locks in seat for at least two years

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
With her seat for the next two seasons in tact, the 17-year-old Filipina driver will be able to focus on driver developm...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka breezes into last four at Miami

Osaka breezes into last four at Miami

2 hours ago
The clinical Japanese star, yet to drop a set in this tournament, won 6-2, 6-1 and will meet Swiss Olympic gold medal winner...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with