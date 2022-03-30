PCAP All-Filipino quarterfinals kick off

MANILA, Philippines — It’s win or go home time as the playoffs of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ San Miguel-All Filipino Cup officially begins Wednesday.

The tournament started with 24 teams and eight of the best teams from the north and south divisions will battle amongst themselves for the right to move on.

In the north, tournament favorites the Pasig King Pirates (33-1) take on the Rizal Batch Towers (14-20) while the Caloocan LoadManna Knights (22-12) take on the challenge of the Cagayan Kings (17-17). The defending champions Laguna Heroes (26-8) meet up with the Manila Indios Bravos (16-18). And the San Juan Predators (29-5) gird for war against the Isabela Knights of Alexander (15-19).

Over at the south, the Iloilo Kisela Knights (30-4) lock horns with Cagayan de Oro (14-20) as the Negros Kingsmen (22-12) look to survive the challenge of the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates (21-13). The other two match-ups find the Zamboanga Sultans (25-9) pitted against the Toledo Trojans (20-14) with the Davao Chess Eagles (27-7) battle for air supremacy against the Camarines Soaring Eagles (20-14).

The matches one should especially keep an eye out for are the Negros-Surigao, Zamboanga-Toledo, Caloocan-Cagayan, and Laguna-Manila pairings.

The winners of the night’s battles advance to the semifinals this Saturday, April 2.

The matches of PCAP’s San Miguel-All Filipino Cup can be viewed on the league’s Facebook page as well as the respective squad pages.