'Wala nang emotion': UST game strictly business for UP's CJ Cansino

CJ Cansino of the UP Fighting Maroons played his first game against former team UST on Tuesday in UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines — There were no extra emotions involved for UP's CJ Cansino as he faced his former team the UST Growling Tigers for the first time in UAAP Season 84 on Tuesday.

Having ended things on a rather sour note with the Tigers back in 2020, Cansino said that he has "moved on" from what had happened in the past and is now focused on contributing to the Katipunan squad.

"Actually, wala naman eh. Wala naman nang emotion na alam mo iyon? Wala naman nang ako nafi-feel," Cansino said after UP's 98-82 drubbing of UST.

"Kasi yun nga, sinabi ko nag move on na and mas nakafocus na ako for UP so for me, wala na yun. Wala nang emotion. Naglalaro na ako sa UP," he added.

Cansino finished with seven points, five rebounds, and one steal in almost 20 minutes of action off of the bench against his former team.

The Maroons newcomer was the erstwhile face of the UST squad before falling out of grace with much of the Tiger core due to a training bubble controversy two years ago.

Still, both sides have let bygones be bygones and Cansino said that they have remained friendly with each other.

"Lagi kaming nagtatawagan kung kamusta na, nakakausap ko an din yung mga coaches. Nagkakamustahan kami palagi so alam mo yung talagang nag move on na talaga kami," said Cansino.

"Kasi alam namin kung ano yung nangyari so yun, okay naman na kaming lahat," he added.

Next up for Cansino and the Maroons, who currently hold a 1-1 record, are the NU Bulldogs on Thursday, 4:00 p.m.