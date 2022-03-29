^

Ex-UST gunner Nonoy debuts impressively for La Salle in win

March 29, 2022 | 7:01pm
Mark Nonoy finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Taft-based squad.
MANILA, Philippines – Former Tiger Mark Nonoy debuted in style for his new team as La Salle bested NU, 59-55, to gain a piece of lead with Ateneo in the 84th UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

Nonoy finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Taft-based squad.

For his part, Justine Baltazar added 13 markers and seven boards for the Green Archers, who followed up their win against UE for a 2-0 record. 

NU fell to 1-1 after escaping past Adamson over the weekend.

The scores:

DLSU 59 – Baltazar 13, Nonoy 13, Austria 10, Lojera 7, Manuel 6, Nelle 5, Phillips M.  3, Winston 2, Nwankwo 0, Phillips B. 0, Cuajao 0.

NU 55 – Malonzo 10, Joson 9, Clemente 9, Figueroa 9, Mahinay 6, Enriquez 4, Tibayan 4, Gaye 2, Felicilda 2, Galinato 0, Ildefonso 0, Torres 0, Yu 0, Manansala 0, Minerva 0.

Quarterscores: 19-16, 29-30, 42-43, 59-55.

