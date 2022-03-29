Eagles hold back pesky Tams; Falcons slay Warriors

Games Thursday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. – ADMU vs AdU

1 p.m. – FEU vs DLSU

4 p.m. – UP vs NU

7 p.m. – UE vs UST

MANILA, Philippines – Three-time reigning champion Ateneo weathered a late Far Eastern University storm, 79-70, to stay unbeaten in two matches for a momentary solo lead in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tourney at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Tuesday.

The Blue Eagles led by as many as 21 points but needed one last stand to fend off the raging Tamaraws to also claim its 28th victory in a row since 2018, when they bowed to the same team, 63-60.

Tyler Tio poured all of his 17 markers on four triples in the third quarter, where they ran away to erect a 63-42 lead while Dave Ildefonso posted a similar score on three treys.

Ange Kouame and Bryan Andrade canned in nine apiece with SJ Belangel adding seven markers and six assists as Ateneo zoomed to the top with a 2-0 card after beating UP last weekend, 90-81.

“It’s really a tough game but you always got that from coach Olsen Racela and his team. They’re just a tough organization and they don’t give anything away easily. That was the case today,” said coach Tab Baldwin, who previously cautioned his wards on FEU’s capability.

The Blue Eagles indeed started at an early 0-8 deficit but quickly rediscovered groove by unleashing a 42-24 barrage bridging two quarters for a sudden 42-32 halftime lead that they even extended in the third.

Ateneo rode on the hot hands of Tio, who alone nearly matched the Tamaraws’ third-quarter output, for its biggest lead late in the quarter and a still comfortable 67-51 upperhand entering the final canto.

But the Tamaraws refused to fall prey without a fight, rising from the mud with a 15-5 rally of their own to move within 66-72 in the last four minutes.

That, however, proved to be FEU’s last stand as Ildefonso’s big triple the next possession pretty much sealed Ateneo’s win streak spanning four years including a two-year UAAP break due to the pandemic.

Rookie RJ Abarrientos once again impressed with 16 markers while Emman Ojuola hauled down a 15-17 line in the Tamaraws’ close defeat. They slid to 1-1 after a 76-51 win over Santo Tomas in the opener.

In the first game, Jerom Lastimosa (14) and Keith Zaldivar (11) led the way as Adamson avenged its heart-breaking 71-69 loss against NU with an 82-66 demolition of the University of the East.

The Soaring Falcons improved to 1-1 while the Red Warriors, despite Harvey Pagsanjan’s 17, remained winless in two games after absorbing a 25-point loss against FEU.

The scores:

First game

AdU 82 - Lastimosa 14, Zaldivar 11, Calisay 8, Douanga 8, Sabandal 8, Jaymalin 7, Yerro 7, Manzano 7, Erolon 5, Hanapi 4, Magbuhos 2, Barasi 1, Colonio 0, Peromingan 0, Fuentebelle 0, Maata 0.

UE 66 - Pagsanjan 17, Catacutan 12, Paranada N. 7, Escamis 6, Sawat 5, Lorenzana 4, Abatayo 4, Tulabut 3, Antiporda 2, Beltran 2, Cruz 2, Villanueva 0, Chan 0, Paranada K. 0, Pascual 0.

Quarterscores: 32-12, 50-32, 76-42, 82-66.

Second game

ADMU 79 - Ildefonso 17, Tio 17, Andrade 9, Kouame 9, Belangel 7, Verano 6, Mamuyac 5, Koon 4, Mendoza 3, Lazaro 2, Chiu 0, Daves 0.

FEU 70 - Abarrientos 16, Ojuola 15, Alforque 12, Torres 8, Tempra 8, Gonzales 4, Bienes 3, Gravera 2, Li 2, Sajonia 0,, Coquia 0, Sleat 0.

Quarterscores: 18-17, 42-32, 67-51, 79-70.