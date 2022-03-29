^

Ginebra's Standhardinger stands tall, scoops up weekly PBA player citation

Philstar.com
March 29, 2022 | 1:44pm
Christian Standhardinger did not only hold the fort but owned the paint as well with a double-double average for Ginebra, which leads its best-of-five semis series against NLEX, 2-1.
MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion Barangay Ginebra may not have big man Japeth Aguilar around due to a calf injury early in the PBA Governors Cup semifinals, but it found a fitting, equally capable anchor in Christian Standhardinger at the frontcourt as the Kings moved on the cusp of a return trip to the season-ending finals.

Without his regular partner, Standhardinger did not only hold the fort but owned the paint as well with a double-double average for Ginebra, which leads its best-of-five semis series against NLEX, 2-1.

The Filipino-German stepped up big time in three games so far, averaging 14.3 points on 48-percent shooting clip, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists to earn the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period March 23-27.

Standhardinger started the series with 10 points and 12 rebounds at a time Aguilar aggravated his calf injury, complementing import Justin Brownlee, LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson in the Kings’ 95-86 win.

The 6-foot-9 bruiser then bullied his way to a 17-point, 11-rebound stats line on 8-of-14 shooting in Game Two as Ginebra zoomed to a 2-0 lead with a 104-94 victory.

In Game Three, Standhardinger delivered anew with a huge double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds, although Ginebra fell short of completing a sweep and quick passage to the championship round with a razor-thin 86-85 loss to the Road Warriors.

“Just trying to fulfill whatever role is best for the team to give us the biggest chance to win,” said Standhardinger, who’s also the primary defender against NLEX import Cameron Clark.

Standhardinger beat out teammates Tenorio and Thompson as well as Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Chris Banchero for the weekly honor handed out by the men and women covering the PBA beat.

But for him, the job is not yet done as the Kings try to finish anew the Road Warriors in Game Four Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

"I hope we can make it," he concluded.

