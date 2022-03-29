^

Saso drops out of Top 10 after 10 months

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 29, 2022 | 11:13am
Saso drops out of Top 10 after 10 months
Yuka Saso
Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso sure won’t mind her world ranking dropping another notch and out of Top 10 for the first time in 10 months heading to the season’s first major at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage in California starting Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Saso is staying focused on the upcoming task that entails so much preparation and hard work.

In fact, she opted to skip the tune-up event for the Chevron Championship in Carlsbad last week, so keen on giving herself a good shot for a crack for a second LPGA jewel after nailing the US Women’s Open in record-tying fashion last year.

Meanwhile, Saso slipped to No, 11 behind four players who also fell off the latest world rankings, including Danielle Kang, Sei Young Kim, Nasa Hataoka and Brooke Henderson.

Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee stayed at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, while inbee Park also remained at No. 6 with a shake-up looms after the $5 million Chevron Championship.

From No. 40 on May 31, 2021, Saso crashed into Top 9 the following week and has stayed in the Top 10 since, posting a career-best No. 5 for three consecutive weeks in October.

Saso did churn out four Top 5 finishes after that major feat to close out her remarkable 2021 campaign and opened the new season with a sixth and third place finishes in Florida before ending her run of 20 consecutive final round appearances with a missed cut stint in the LPGA Drive On Championship last month.

She struggled trying to rebound from that botched bid and limped to joint 43rd in the Women’s World Championship in Singapore where she was fancied to contend and rallied to tie for 12th in the Honda LPGA Thailand where she closed out her stint with a solid eagle-spiked 10-under 62.

Many had expected her to cash in on her return to form but the ICTSI-backed ace chose to skip the JTBC Classic as the Tour headed back to the US, stepping up her training instead and at the same sharpening the mental side of her game needed in such cutthroat competition.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko headlines the stellar 102-player cast that however will miss No. 1 Nelly Korda, who is still recovering from being diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm.

But the rest of the top ranked players are in the fold, including Thai sensation Atthaya Thitikul, who rose to No. 5 from No. 14 following her breakthrough LPGA victory in the JTBC Classic.

Saso is also booked to play in the next three events, the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii, the Dio Implant LA Open in California and the Palos Verdes Championship, also in California and will take another break in the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey to prepare of her defense of the US Women’s Open crown on June 2-5 at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina.

YUKA SASO
