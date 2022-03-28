Folayang still wants ONE MMA title despite victorious Super Series Muay Thai debut

Eduard Folayang (in red) still wants another shot at the ONE Lightweight World Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang still has the belt in mind even after a successful debut in ONE Super Series Muay Thai over John Wayne Parr at ONE X in Singapore last Saturday.

In the striking-only affair, Folayang flashed his old brilliance, dominatinating the now-retired Aussie Muay Thai legend in a vintage perfomance to win the bout via unanimous decision.

While some may think it's a sign for the 37-year-old to veer away from MMA and into Muay Thai, Folayang says there's still some unfinished business.

"Of course, I still have that in mind," Folayang said of the ONE lightweight title after his win over Parr.

He had held the strap in 2016 before losing it to Martin Nguyen in 2017. He did, however, get it back in 2018 before losing it anew against Shinya Aoki the following year.

Folayang is thus a former two-time lightweight titlist.

The fighter out of Team Lakay wants to take the belt for the third time but knows there is still much to overcome before he can make himself worthy of the strap again.

"For now, you know, that kind of challenge that I was able to conquer, then probably there's some more of it," said Folayang.

"But still, I still have a goal in mixed martial arts and I want to come pursue that," he added.