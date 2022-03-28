Echo, TNC, RSG enter playoffs in MPL PH Week 6

MANILA, Philippines — With two weeks left in the regular season of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 9, three teams have already have secured their slots in the playoffs.

Still at the top spot, Echo fell short to second-ranked TNC during their clash last Saturday, March 26, with TNC managing a reverse sweep, 1-2. Echo came back stronger in their matchup the next day against Blacklist International with a 2-0 sweep, retaining their No. 1 standing with 25 points.

Tied with TNC at 21 points, RSG finished the week strong with a 2-0 sweep over Bren and a 2-1 win against Smart Omega.

Nexplay EVOS retook the fourth ranking after sweeping Bren Esports, which had swept Onic PH earlier in the week. Nexplay EVOS currently sits at 16 points, just a point ahead of Onic PH, which slid down fifth from the previous week with 15 points.

The race to escape elimination is heating up as defending champion Blacklist International finally scored another win against Nexplay EVOS. But their winning momentum was halted with a sweep by Echo. Blacklist is currently at sixth with 11 points. Smart Omega is hot on their tail at nine points, having suffered a defeat against RSG.

Bren Esports started the week with a heavy 0-2 loss to RSG, but came back strong the following day with a 2-0 sweep of their own against ONIC PH. The triumphed was short-lived though as Nexplay EVOS gave them a strong blow with a 0-2 defeat, leaving them still at last place with eight points.

Week Seven will begin on Friday, April 1, with TNC and RSG colliding in a bid to move up the rankings. April 2 will see a do-or-die match between Blacklist and Bren, both needing a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.