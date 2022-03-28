^

Quiban posts best Asian Tour finish at 5th, earns P1 million

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 11:17am
Quiban posts best Asian Tour finish at 5th, earns P1 million
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on November 26, 2021 shows Justin Quiban of the Philippines gesturing after playing a shot during round two of the Blue Canyon Championship golf tournament at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban continued to gain ranking points and improve his status on the Asian Tour, producing a career-best solo fifth place effort on a closing 70 in the DGC Open ruled by Thai Nitithorn Thippong at the Delhi Golf Club in india last Sunday.

The Filipino shotmaker gunned down five birdies against three bogeys to improve from a joint eighth ranking after 54 holes to fifth with a three-under 285 total.

He finished four shots off Thippoing, who fumbled with a 73 but edged local bet Ajeetesh Sandhu in the playoff to clinch the victory after both wound up with 281s.

Quiban, a Manila Southwoods pro, pocketed $20,500 (P1 million).

The first Filipino to play on the PGA Tour via a qualifier in the 3M Open last year tied for 32nd in the Royal’s Cup in Thailand last month.

The two-time Philippine Golf Tour winner shared 23rd place in the Blue Canyon Championship, also in Thailand, that marked the Asian Tour restart following a long hiatus due to pandemic. He also tied for 51st in the Laguna Phuket Championship.

Quiban struggled with a 74 in the opening round but moved from joint 53rd to a share of 33rd with a second round 72. He shot a 69 in the pivotal round to crash into the Top 10.

JUSTIN QUIBAN
