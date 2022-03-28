Isabela, Rizal, Camarines, CDO advance to PCAP All-Filipino playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – The teams with the twice-to-beat advantage in the play-in of the San Miguel All Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines advanced to the quarterfinals stage of the competition.

In the northern division play-in matches, Isabela broke out of a 3.5-all draw in blitz play with Cavite to turn on the jets in rapid chess, 12-2, for a 15.5-5.5 win.

Anwar Cabugtan, NM Gerardo Cabellon, AGM Melchor Foronda led the way for the Knights of Alexander by claiming all three available points from their respective boards.

Only Cavite’s lady player Melizah Ruth Carreon was able to pick up all her points.

In the other north squad battle, the Rizal Batch Towers rallied from a 4-3 deficit in blitz play with a 10-4 triumph in rapid chess to send the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe out of the tournament.

IM Richelieu Salcedo III, Marlon Constantino and AGM Herman Vallentes Jr. led their team to victory.

Quezon City garnered full points from IM Chito Garma, Michaela Concio and FM Robert Suelo.

Over at the southern division match-ups, the Camarines Soaring Eagles continued its slow ascent back to the top when they convincingly dispatched the Cebu Machers, 16-5.

IM Ildefonso Datu, Walt Allen Talan, Ezraline Alvarez, NM Carlo Lorena and NM Ronald Llavanes won all their boards.

In the last of the play-ins, Cagayan de Oro looked like they would be upset by the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit, who took the first set, 11-10, to set up the winner-take-all second set.

In the do-or-die match, Camarines won blitz play, 4.5-2.5.

In rapid chess, CDO’s Johnnel Balquin finally solved the tough and gutsy challenge of WCM Christy Bernales while his teammate, Lorebina Carasco, was able to break through against Palawan-Albay’s Beverly Mendoza.

Another crucial win was also Roberto Canino’s win over WIM Mikee Suede to propel the Soaring Eagles to a 10-4 rapid win for a 14.5-6.5 total win.

The quarterfinals of the PCAP San Miguel-All Filipino Cup gets underway this Wednesday, March 30.

Other league sponsors include Ayala Land and PCWorx.