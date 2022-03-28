^

Sports

Isabela, Rizal, Camarines, CDO advance to PCAP All-Filipino playoffs

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 10:12am
Isabela, Rizal, Camarines, CDO advance to PCAP All-Filipino playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – The teams with the twice-to-beat advantage in the play-in of the San Miguel All Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines advanced to the quarterfinals stage of the competition.

In the northern division play-in matches, Isabela broke out of a 3.5-all draw in blitz play with Cavite to turn on the jets in rapid chess, 12-2, for a 15.5-5.5 win. 

Anwar Cabugtan, NM Gerardo Cabellon, AGM Melchor Foronda led the way for the Knights of Alexander by claiming all three available points from their respective boards. 

Only Cavite’s lady player Melizah Ruth Carreon was able to pick up all her points. 

In the other north squad battle, the Rizal Batch Towers rallied from a 4-3 deficit in blitz play with a 10-4 triumph in rapid chess to send the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe out of the tournament.

IM Richelieu Salcedo III, Marlon Constantino and AGM Herman Vallentes Jr. led their team to victory.

Quezon City garnered full points from IM Chito Garma, Michaela Concio and FM Robert Suelo. 

Over at the southern division match-ups, the Camarines Soaring Eagles continued its slow ascent back to the top when they convincingly dispatched the Cebu Machers, 16-5. 

IM Ildefonso Datu, Walt Allen Talan, Ezraline Alvarez, NM Carlo Lorena and NM Ronald Llavanes won all their boards. 

In the last of the play-ins, Cagayan de Oro looked like they would be upset by the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit, who took the first set, 11-10, to set up the winner-take-all second set.

In the do-or-die match, Camarines won blitz play, 4.5-2.5. 

In rapid chess, CDO’s Johnnel Balquin finally solved the tough and gutsy challenge of WCM Christy Bernales while his teammate, Lorebina Carasco, was able to break through against Palawan-Albay’s Beverly Mendoza. 

Another crucial win was also Roberto Canino’s win over WIM Mikee Suede to propel the Soaring Eagles to a 10-4 rapid win for a 14.5-6.5 total win. 

The quarterfinals of the PCAP San Miguel-All Filipino Cup gets underway this Wednesday, March 30.

Other league sponsors include Ayala Land and PCWorx.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
10 cagers who impressed on UAAP Season 84 opening day

10 cagers who impressed on UAAP Season 84 opening day

By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
Even amongst the opening day winners and losers, there were players who impressed and we selected the 10 best performers of...
Sports
fbtw
Vintage Folayang spoils Parr's retirement party, scores unanimous decision win

Vintage Folayang spoils Parr's retirement party, scores unanimous decision win

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Back to his bread and butter of striking, the Wushu specialist connected on a flurry of punches and spinning kicks that denied...
Sports
fbtw
House of Jawo to rise soon

House of Jawo to rise soon

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Deputy Speaker Cong. Eric Martinez said yesterday a Robert Jaworski tribute court will be inaugurated in Barangay Parada,...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors survive, shock Gin Kings in wild Game 3 finish

Road Warriors survive, shock Gin Kings in wild Game 3 finish

14 hours ago
NLEX derailed Barangay Ginebra’s bid to march into the finals via a clean sweep, hacking out a life-saving 86-85 s...
Sports
fbtw

US NCAA swim controversy

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
“People who have gone through testosterone-driven puberty have, on average, more cardiovascular capacity, greater muscle mass, higher tendon mechanical strength, and denser bones.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Quiban posts best Asian Tour finish at 5th, earns P1 million

Quiban posts best Asian Tour finish at 5th, earns P1 million

By Jan Veran | 1 minute ago
Justin Quiban continued to gain ranking points and improve his status on the Asian Tour, producing a career-best solo fifth...
Sports
fbtw
MoonXBT's new crypto options product strengthens Game List function

MoonXBT's new crypto options product strengthens Game List function

9 minutes ago
MoonXBT, a global service-oriented cryptocurrency light contract (LC, Light Contract) platform, has officially launched its...
Sports
fbtw
Letran discovers what they have in ex-UST forward Rhenz Abando

Letran discovers what they have in ex-UST forward Rhenz Abando

By Rick Olivares | 14 minutes ago
During Letran’s 67-63 conquest of the College of Saint Benilde to open to men’s basketball competition of NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Moymoy Palaboy's Rodfil to provide Tagalog voice for PUBG Mobile

Moymoy Palaboy's Rodfil to provide Tagalog voice for PUBG Mobile

By Michelle Lojo | 47 minutes ago
PUBG Mobile's latest update features the voice of comedian, actor and fellow gamer Rodfil Macasero, popularly known as one-half...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Minnesota's Prince $15K for obscene gesture

NBA fines Minnesota's Prince $15K for obscene gesture

1 hour ago
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) for making an obscene...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with