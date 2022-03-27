Road Warriors survive, shock Gin Kings in wild Game 3 finish

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX derailed Barangay Ginebra’s bid to march into the finals via a clean sweep, hacking out a life-saving 86-85 squeaker before a season-high crowd of 13,272 in their PBA Governors’ Cup semis clash at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Cameron Clark made a crucial interception and completed a three-point play in the last 7.3 seconds to give the Road Warriors the cushion they needed for their breakthrough win after a 0-2 start.

“We earned this win despite not getting the breaks. Gusto talaga manalo. The effort and commitment to win are there. Wag lang kami mapahiya na ma-sweep kami,” said NLEX mentor Yeng Guiao after dragging the crowd darlings to a fourth game. “Sabi ko rin kapag nanalo tayo dito, mag-change yung complexion ng series.”

Clark finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds as he led NLEX to victory after losing the first two, 95-86 and 104-94 while Kevin Alas shot 15, including seven in the payoff period.

Ginebra had time to go for a tying trey in its final offensive but attempted a two-point basket through LA Tenorio instead.

The scores:

NLEX 86 – Clark 21, Alas 15, Chua 13, Soyud 11, Paniamogan 9, Rosales 7, Miranda 4, Trollano 4, Semerad 2, Nieto 0

Ginebra 85 – Brownlee 27, Standhardinger 16, Thompson 13, Tenorio 10, Tolentino 9, Devance 6, Caperal 2, Chan 2, Pinto 0,

Quarterscores: 16-19, 36-44, 59-62, 86-85