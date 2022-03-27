^

Sports

Road Warriors survive, shock Gin Kings in wild Game 3 finish

Philstar.com
March 27, 2022 | 9:11pm
Road Warriors survive, shock Gin Kings in wild Game 3 finish
Clark finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds as he led NLEX to victory.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX derailed Barangay Ginebra’s bid to march into the finals via a clean sweep, hacking out a life-saving 86-85 squeaker before a season-high crowd of 13,272 in their PBA Governors’ Cup semis clash at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Cameron Clark made a crucial interception and completed a three-point play in the last 7.3 seconds to give the Road Warriors the cushion they needed for their breakthrough win after a 0-2 start.

“We earned this win despite not getting the breaks. Gusto talaga manalo. The effort and commitment to win are there. Wag lang kami mapahiya na ma-sweep kami,” said NLEX mentor Yeng Guiao after dragging the crowd darlings to a fourth game. “Sabi ko rin kapag nanalo tayo dito, mag-change yung complexion ng series.”

Clark finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds as he led NLEX to victory after losing the first two, 95-86 and 104-94 while Kevin Alas shot 15, including seven in the payoff period.

Ginebra had time to go for a tying trey in its final offensive but attempted a two-point basket through LA Tenorio instead.

The scores:

NLEX 86 – Clark 21, Alas 15, Chua 13, Soyud 11, Paniamogan 9, Rosales 7, Miranda 4, Trollano 4, Semerad 2, Nieto 0

Ginebra 85 – Brownlee 27, Standhardinger 16, Thompson 13, Tenorio 10, Tolentino 9, Devance 6, Caperal 2, Chan 2, Pinto 0,

Quarterscores: 16-19, 36-44, 59-62, 86-85

GINEBRA

NLEX

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vintage Folayang spoils Parr's retirement party, scores unanimous decision win

Vintage Folayang spoils Parr's retirement party, scores unanimous decision win

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Back to his bread and butter of striking, the Wushu specialist connected on a flurry of punches and spinning kicks that denied...
Sports
fbtw
House of Jawo to rise soon

House of Jawo to rise soon

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Cong. Eric Martinez said yesterday a Robert Jaworski tribute court will be inaugurated in Barangay Parada,...
Sports
fbtw

Don’t politicize athletes

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
In the middle of a mediation to resolve the squabble between PATAFA and world No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, there were major transgressions that appeared to undermine the integrity of the process.
Sports
fbtw
Knights survive Blazers&rsquo; hot start

Knights survive Blazers’ hot start

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Rhenz Abando and Fran Yu took charge in the fourth quarter as Letran shrugged off rust and jitters and turned back a gritty...
Sports
fbtw
With Muay Thai fight vs Parr, victorious Folayang steps out of comfort zone

With Muay Thai fight vs Parr, victorious Folayang steps out of comfort zone

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
When it came to their clash in the Circle, Folayang stepped up to the challenge and flashed his vintage brilliance in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
College hoops back in action

College hoops back in action

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Ateneo kicked off its four-peat quest with a 90-81 win over University of the Philippines in a rare “Battle of Katipunan”...
Sports
fbtw

NLEX not giving up against Ginebra

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra aims to strike the death blow on embattled NLEX tonight at the MOA Arena in what coach Tim Cone anticipates as the Gin Kings’ toughest task in the PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-five semifinal...
Sports
fbtw

PATAFA, POC not on same page

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association yesterday insisted it should be sprinter Kristina Knott, and not pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who should be the recipient of the International Olympic Committee grant...
Sports
fbtw
New mom Angela Lee extends reign as ONE atomweight queen, submits Stamp Fairtex

New mom Angela Lee extends reign as ONE atomweight queen, submits Stamp Fairtex

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Lee — in her first foray in the ONE Circle since October 2019 and since giving birth — recovered from a powerful...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles swoop down on Maroons to fire off UAAP four-peat bid

Eagles swoop down on Maroons to fire off UAAP four-peat bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Ateneo kicked off its four-peat quest with a 90-81 win over University of the Philippines in a rare "Battle of Katipunan"...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with