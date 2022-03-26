Eagles swoop down on Maroons to fire off UAAP four-peat bid

Games on Tuesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. – UE vs AdU

1 p.m. – Ateneo vs FEU

4 p.m. – NU vs DLSU

7 p.m. – UP vs UST

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo kicked off its four-peat quest with a 90-81 win over University of the Philippines in a rare "Battle of Katipunan" held behind closed doors to banner the UAAP Season 84's stacked four-game opening at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday night.

The Eagles flaunted their wings buoyed by a scattered attack led by Dave Ildefonso with 19 markers, six rebounds, an assist and a steal in only 26 minutes of play for a quick 1-0 record in UAAP's awaited comeback under a bubble setting after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Ateneo also extended its winning streak to 27 games dating back to 2019 when it completed a 16-0 sweep of Season 82 for its third straight title before the COVID-19 paralyzed sporting events here and abroad.

Raffy Verano (18) and SJ Belangel (10) also had their shares while Ange Kouame put up an 11-13 double-double line for the Eagles, who last tasted a loss in 2018.

Four years later including a two-year lull with no UAAP action at all, the same Eagles came out of their nests and seized a 21-point lead before fending off a late Maroons stand.

UP under the watch of debuting collegiate but decorated high school mentor Goldwin Monteverde refused to go down with a fight after striking within 78-85 in the waning minutes.

The proven and tested Eagles though was just way too composed despite a long break.

"Obviously, we're delighted to get a win in that game. We went into it not knowing how well we would perform. The performance obviously needs a lot of improvement but we're delighted with the win, " said coach Tab Baldwin, who toned down expectations for the compressed season under the bubble environment.

Apart from Monteverde's spoiled coaching debut, CJ Cansino's impressive first game in Diliman with 21 points also went for naught.

Earlier, Far Eastern U bullied its way to an emphatic 76-51 win over Santo Tomas while National U escaped past Adamson, 71-69, to gift mentor Jeff Napa a winning debut.

Debuting RJ Abarrientos, owing to an experience with Gilas Pilipinas last year, led the way for the Tamaraws by pouring 14 points in their sizzling 47-18 first half start to finish with a team-high 18.

Also triumphant in his debut was coach Jeff Napa for the Bulldogs as they averted meltdown from a 14-point lead behind Janjan Felicilda’s 14 markers.

Joshua Fontanilla, meanwhile, put up 19 also in his UAAP debut for the Tigers while Didat Hanapi’s 20 markers went down the drain in former FEU coach Nash Racela’s first salvo for the Falcons.

Host De La Salle U under returning mento Derrick Pumaren was to play his former team University of the East last night to cap off the UAAP opener.

The scores:

First Game

FEU 76 – Abarrientos 18, Sajonia 12, Ojuola 8, Gravera 6, Coquia 6, Li 5, Bienes 4, Anonuevo 4, Sleat 3, Alforque 2, Dulatre 2, Sandagon 2, Celzo 2, Torres 2, Tempra 0.

UST 51 – Fontanilla 19, Cabanero 12, Concepcion 7, Gomez de Liano 3, Santos 3, Manalang 3, Ando 2, Manaytay 2, Garing 0, Pangilinan 0, Herrera 0, Canoy 0, Samudio 0.

Quarterscores: 22-9, 47-18, 60-35, 76-51.

Second Game

NU 71 – Felicilda 14, Minerva 8, Clemente 8, Figueroa 7, Torres 7 Galinato 6, Gaye 6, Mahinay 6, Malonzo 5, Ildefonso 2, Manansala 2, Joson 0, Yu 0, Enriquez 0, Tibayan 0.

ADAMSON 69 – Hanapi 20, Lastimosa 18, Sabandal 11, Douanga 11, Zaldivar 3, Manzano 2, Yerro 2, Colonia 1, Magbuhos 1, Peromingan 0, Jaymalin 0, Barasi 0, Erolon 0.

Quarterscores: 19-13, 38-28, 54-48, 71-69.

Third Game

Ateneo 90 – Ildefonso 19, Verano 18, Kouame 11, Belangel 10, Mamuyac 9, Mendoza 6, Tio 5, Chiu 4, Daves 4, Koon 2, Lazaro 2, Andrade 0, Mallilin 0, Gomez 0.

UP 81 – Cansino 21, Diouf 15, Tamayo 13, Rivero 11, Fortea 4, Cagulangan 4, Spencer 4, Lucero 2, Catapusan 2, Abadiano 2, Webb 2, Alarcon 0.

Quarterscores: 26-18, 46-35, 71-54, 90-81.

