Mixed feelings for Miado after win over injured Adiwang

Jeremy Miado celebrates after winning against compatriot Lito Adiwang in Part I of ONE X on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

SINGAPORE – Marrok Force MMA's Jeremy Miado could not completely celebrate his win over compatriot Lito Adiwang after their strawweight contest in Part I of ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

This because the fight ended in the second round with Adiwang writhing in pain from an apparent injury in his right leg.

Related Stories Adiwang suffers injury as Miado takes 2nd round TKO win

Though Miado was declared the winner via TKO, the Bangkok-based fighter could not help but lament what could have been if the fight had gone on.

WATCH: Jeremy Miado says he has mixed feelings after his win vs Lito Adiwang after the latter suffered a non-contact injury during their bout



“I’m sad for him and happy for me because I win the fight but it’s sad for me because he got injured | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #ONEX pic.twitter.com/OLtCTSABKB — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 26, 2022

"I'm not really happy with him because we ended this fight [that] he has [an] injury. But I know I can win, I can knock him out," Miado said after the bout.

"Our gameplan was a second round or third round knockout but that's what happened," he added.

Adiwang suffered from a non-contact injury at the 2:56 mark of the second round, which left him limping out of the Circle. He also had to be wheeled out of the area in a wheelchair.

WATCH: Lito Adiwang is wheeled out of the Cage area after suffering a non-contact injury during his fight against compatriot Jeremy Miado



Miado won the fight via 2nd round TKO | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #ONEX pic.twitter.com/VsHw3DBgHY — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 26, 2022

"I'm sad for him and then happy for me because I win the fight. But [also] sad for me because he got injured," Miado said.

The all-Filipino bout had the potential to be a blockbuster with both fighters explosive in their attacks.

Miado and Adiwang had their eye on the USD 50,000 bonus as well that is dangled for extraordinary performances in ONE's events.

When asked if he was willing to face his fellow Filipino again, Miado had no doubt.

"No problem for me. If he wants a rematch, I'll give a rematch. What ONE Championship gives to me, it's okay. So just give me another opportunity to prepare and I'll train hard for that," Miado said.

--

Editor's note: The coverage in Singapore was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.