Gin Kings go for kill; Bolts, Hotshots target pivotal 2-1 lead

Christian Standhardinger of Ginebra goes up for a floater.

Games today (Mall of Asia Arena)

4 p.m. – Meralco vs Magnolia (Semis, Game 3)

6:30 p.m. – NLEX vs Ginebra (Semis, Game 3)

*Gin Kings lead best-of-five series, 2-0

**Magnolia, Meralco tied, 1-1

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra aims to strike the death blow on embattled NLEX Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in what coach Tim Cone anticipates as the the Gin Kings’ toughest task in the best-of-five semifinal series.

“Closeout games are always hard because there’s desperation on the other side of the floor,” Cone said ahead of the sweep-seeking Gin Kings’ 6:30 p.m. third game versus the Road Warriors.

Been there, done that, Cone is perfectly aware that a 2-0 lead still can be overcome.

“I’ve been in that situation where we’re down 0-2 and we had a twice-to-beat disadvantage against TNT in the quarterfinals. So we know it’s possible,” said the multi-titled Cone, whose team toppled the win-once Tropang Giga before advancing to the Final Four.

“With Yeng’s (Guiao) team it almost seems probable. I mean, there’s always a team that can come back from that deficit, no doubt. So we just take Sunday (Game Three) as a game we prepare for and try to meet their intensity as we go.”

Japeth Aguilar, who played sparingly in Ginebra’s 95-86 Game One victory and completely missed its 104-94 Game Two triumph, remains in “day-to-day” status due to his Grade 2 calf strain.

Without him, the defending champs turned to Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio, Christian Standhardinger and backup guard Nards Pinto in getting the crowd darlings on the hill last Friday.

NLEX, which is seeking to make the finals for the first time, is not waving the white flag at all.

“If we can get our first win, maybe the complexion is going to change,” said coach Yeng Guiao, who needs import Cameron Clark to be more assertive and his locals to make significant contributions as they try to avoid getting swept.

“We’re not giving it up that easily,” he vowed.

Meanwhile, Meralco and Magnolia dispute the crucial second win in their 4 p.m. encounter.

The semifinal protagonists are locked in a stalemate with the Bolts cancelling out the Hotshots' 94-80 opening-game triumph with their own 81-75 conquest in Game 2.

“We have a little bit of momentum now. But the next game is a new game so we have to have the same intensity,” said Meralco mentor Norman Black.

Magnolia is regrouping after losing for the first time in three matches to Meralco this conference.

“We cannot dwell on that loss. We just try to move forward, prepare hard and give our best efforts again,” said coach Chito Victolero.