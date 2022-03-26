^

Sports

Bulldogs squeak past Falcons

Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 4:43pm
Bulldogs squeak past Falcons
Former NU Bullpup Janjan Felicilda (right) had a dream debut with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Lady Luck was on the side of National University as it escaped with a 71-69 win over Adamson University in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the closed-door Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Rookie Jake Figueroa’s jumper and big man Issa Gaye’s put-back gave the Bulldogs a vital 71-67 edge with less than 50 seconds left in the game. Jerom Lastimosa’s free throws cut the deficit to 69-71.

The Soaring Falcons could have won the game in crunch time but Lastimosa’s three missed the target. Tricky Peromingan then got the rebound and the foul but he failed to convert his free throws with 0.9 seconds left in the game.

It was a fortunate escape by NU considering the fact that they led as much as 48-34 at the 4:35 mark of the third quarter thanks to Malonzo’s free throws. The Bulldogs lost that lead after veteran guard Jerom Lastimosa’s lay-up capped off a 10-0 run to trim the deficit to as low as 44-48.

“Although we won the game, pero nung fourth quarter nagkaroon ng poor execution,” said Napa. “This is a young team kaya ee need to catch up. Luckily, binigay sa amin tong panalong ‘to pero marami pa kaming kailangang trabahuin.”

Former NU Bullpup Janjan Felicilda had a dream debut with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. Robert Minerva followed Felicilda’s lead with eight points. Six-foot-3 forward Michael Malonzo seized 10 rebounds and scored five points for the Bulldogs.

NU’s bench mob was very productive as it provided 45 points compared to Adamson’s 17. The Bulldogs also had 14 fastbreak points against the Soaring Falcons’ two.

“So happy na si Janjan nag step-up ngayon then si Jake din pero everybody naman willing to step up naman yung mga yan,” added Napa. “Talagang yung iba over-excitement lang dahil almost two years ng walang competitive basketball talaga. Hopefully, on our next game everybody will step-up para hindi kami mapunta sa ganitong sitwasyon.”

Newcomer Didat Hanapi had a stellar first game for Adamson as he led the Soaring Falcons with 20 points followed by Lastimosa’s 18. Lenda Douanga put up a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds while Joem Sabandal scored 11 points as well

Both schools will resume their respective campaigns on Tuesday at the SM MOA Arena.

Adamson (0-1) takes on University of the East at 10:00 AM while NU (1-0) goes up against De La Salle University at 4:00 PM.

The scores:

NU (71) – Felicilda 14, Minerva 8, Clemente 8, Figueroa 7, Torres 7, Galinato 6, Gaye 6, Mahinay 6, Malonzo 5, Ildefonso 2, Manansala 2, Joson 0, Yu 0, Enriquez 0, Tibayan 0.

Adamson (69) – Hanapi 20, Lastimosa 18, Sabandal 11, Douanga 11, Zaldivar 3, Manzano 2, Yerro 2, Colonia 1, Magbuhos 1, Peromingan 0, Jaymalin 0, Barasi 0, Erolon 0.

Quarterscores: 19-13, 36-28, 52-48, 71-69.

ADAMSON

BULLDOGS

FALCONS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena, 8 other Filipino athletes receive Olympic scholarships

Obiena, 8 other Filipino athletes receive Olympic scholarships

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Nine Filipino athletes, including World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, were recently granted Olympic Solidarity Scholarships...
Sports
fbtw
Ham cleared for rematch vs Zamboanga after ceremonial weigh in no show

Ham cleared for rematch vs Zamboanga after ceremonial weigh in no show

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
According to sources, Ham was able to make weight and pass hydration midnight Saturday — her second re-test — to...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup-bound Philippines rises 10 spots in FIFA Women's World Ranking

World Cup-bound Philippines rises 10 spots in FIFA Women's World Ranking

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Filipina booters rose to a program-high World No. 54 in the list after previously ranking 64th, making them the biggest...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings sustain playoffs savvy

Gin Kings sustain playoffs savvy

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Title-holder Barangay Ginebra proved it’s still as potent without ace big man Japeth Aguilar, steamrolling NLEX, 104-94,...
Sports
fbtw
Adiwang suffers injury as Miado takes 2nd round TKO win

Adiwang suffers injury as Miado takes 2nd round TKO win

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Adiwang appeared to have suffered an injury on his right leg which prompted the fight to be stopped as Miado was declared...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Mixed feelings for Miado after win over injured Adiwang

Mixed feelings for Miado after win over injured Adiwang

By Luisa Morales | 58 minutes ago
Though Miado was declared the winner via TKO, the Bangkok-based fighter could not help but lament what could have been if...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings go for kill; Bolts, Hotshots target pivotal 2-1 lead

Gin Kings go for kill; Bolts, Hotshots target pivotal 2-1 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Barangay Ginebra aims to strike the death blow on embattled NLEX Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in what coach Tim...
Sports
fbtw
ZamPen thrashes crosstown rival Zamboanga in VisMin cagefest

ZamPen thrashes crosstown rival Zamboanga in VisMin cagefest

1 hour ago
Erstwhile winless team ZamPen gave host team Zamboanga a huge 97-77 beatdown in their much-awaited crosstown rivalry enc...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Thompson closes in on NorthPort's Bolick in PBA BPC race

Ginebra's Thompson closes in on NorthPort's Bolick in PBA BPC race

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
NorthPort’s Robert Bolick still leads the race for the PBA Governors’ Cup Best Player of the Conference (BPC)...
Sports
fbtw
Parto, De Kam star in 2022 FINIS Short Course Swim Series-Luzon leg

Parto, De Kam star in 2022 FINIS Short Course Swim Series-Luzon leg

1 hour ago
Huge Antonio Parto and Marcus De Kam led the Quezon Killerwhale Swim Team’s 31-medal haul.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with