ZamPen thrashes crosstown rival Zamboanga in VisMin cagefest

Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 4:32pm
ZamPen thrashes crosstown rival Zamboanga in VisMin cagefest
Import Henry Iloka of ZamPen goes for a block.
Released

ZAMBOANGA – Erstwhile winless team ZamPen gave host team Zamboanga a huge 97-77 beatdown in their much-awaited crosstown rivalry encounter and in front of the local folks, the Valientes were defeated black and blue late Friday night at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum.

Import Henry Iloka muscled his way for 31 points and a tournament-high 32 rebounds, powering McDavid-ZamPen to its first win in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup.

Jojo Cunanan, former player of Barangay Ginebra in the PBA 3 x 3, provided ample support and torched their rivals for 23 points, including five triples.

"Motivated talaga kami na talunin sila, dahil nga homecourt nila ito," said Cunanan after the game. "In high morale pa rin yung team namin after matalo kami nung first five games and all we wanted was to win one."

It couldn't come at a perfect time for ZamPen and beating Zamboanga in front of its hometown crowd is a fitting way to get back in contention.

"We were extra motivated," added Iloka. "This hometown crowd cheering for them, they were not a distraction, but an inspiration for us to get the win."

ZamPen's stunning victory against the favored Valientes was one of the biggest wins pulled off during the day, the same play date where CPG Bohol kept its streak going in the tournament by whipping Macfi-Basilan, 95-69, to move within a win of completing a sweep in the first round of the eliminations.

Basilan lost for the third time in six games.

Also winning were OCCCI Ormoc and Lawaan KalosPh.

Ormoc turned to Gabby Espinas, who played a perfect game and finished with a double-double performance of 30 points and 11 rebounds.

A six-time PBA champion and the first Rookie/MVP in the NCAA, Espinas made all his 12 attempts from the field. He was also perfect in six tries from the foul line.

KalosPh dumped Tubigon, 107-93, as Eugene Toba scored a tournament-high 46 points and added 18 rebounds and three blocks. His dominant performance sent his squad to its fourth win in six games, the same record being held by Ormoc.

