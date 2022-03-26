^

Sports

Ham cleared for rematch vs Zamboanga after ceremonial weigh in no show

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 8:55am
Ham cleared for rematch vs Zamboanga after ceremonial weigh in no show
Korea's Seo Hee Ham (R) made weight and passed the hydration test for her bout with Denice Zamboanga (L) midnight Saturday, just hours before ONE X kicks off at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
ONE Championship

SINGAPORE — South Korea's Seo Hee Ham has been cleared to fight Denice Zamboanga in their anticipated rematch today at ONE X after initially failing to make weight and pass her hydration test on Friday.

According to sources, Ham was able to make weight and pass hydration midnight Saturday — her second re-test — to lock in the bout for Part II of Saturday's mega event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium here.

Speculation arose if the fight between the two atomweight contenders would push through after both fighters did not appear in the ceremonial weigh-in and face off Friday evening.

Reports earlier Friday said that Ham did not make weight and failed the hydration test.

Zamboanga herself made weight and passed hydration in the initial test at noon on Friday.

Ham and Zamboanga are in for a grudge match after their controversial bout in ONE: Empower last September.

Ham eked out a decision win over a disgruntled Zamboanga after the Filipino seemed to dominate the match.

The fight went on to be reviewed by the now defunct ONE Championship Competition Committee but was upheld.

Now with the chance to prove who the real winner is, both Ham and Zamboanga will not be pulling their punches.

Zamboanga is one of five Filipinos seeing action in ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th anniversary event.

Joining her is stablemate Jeremy Miado who locks horns with compatriot Lito Adiwang. Stephen Loman of Team Lakay faces Shoko Sato, while Eduard Folayang will engage John Wayne Parr in the latter's retirement fight in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules bout.

In the main event, Angela Lee will stake her ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship against Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

 

--

Editor's note: The coverage in Singapore was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

