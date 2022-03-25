^

Zamboanga, Ham no show at ONE X ceremonial weigh in

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 8:32pm
Denice Zamboanga (L) and Seo Hee Ham were no shows at the ONE X ceremonial weigh in and face off at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. ONE X happens on Saturday at the same venue
ONE Championship

SINGAPORE — Denice Zamboanga and Seo Hee Ham were absent at the ceremonial weigh-in and face-off at ONE X on the eve of their anticipated rematch on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Zamboanga and Ham’s bout was supposed to be part of Part II of the three-part event but they were not called on stage.

This came amid reports of Ham not making weight and failing her hydration test as of 4 p.m.

The 4 p.m. test was a re-test for all fighters who didn’t make weight initially at noon Friday.

Included among the athletes who also failed the 12 noon weigh-in and hydration test were John Wayne Parr, Senzo Ikeda, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Capitan Petchyindee, Jihin Radzuan, Kim Jae Woong, and Amir Khan.

All except Ham were present Friday evening at the ceremonial event.

There is no official word yet if the fight is scrapped entirely, but sources familiar with the situation said that Ham will have more chances until tomorrow morning to make weight and pass the hydration test.

Zamboanga and Ham are supposed to figure in a grudge match after Ham's controversial decision win over the Filipino fighter in ONE: Empower last September.

 

--

Editor's note: The coverage in Singapore was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

