^

Sports

Pagdanganan flounders, heads to early LPGA exit

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 12:56pm
Pagdanganan flounders, heads to early LPGA exit
Bianca Pagdanganan
Steve Dykes / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan played out of sync all day and faced another abbreviated stint in an LPGA Tour event, limping with a four-over 76 at the start of the JTBC Classic expectedly paced by World No. 1 Jin Young Ko in Carlsbad, California Thursday (Friday, Manula time).

The Pinay power-hitter had looked forward to dishing out a big round on an early tee-start but two bogeys snapped a run of backside pars at the Aviara Golf Club and it turned worse at the front that saw her drop another stroke on the first hole and hole out with a double-bogey on the par-4 No. 4.

She did birdied No. 8 but her pair of 38s put sent her to the brink of early elimination at joint 124th in a field of 144, some five strokes off the projected cutoff score and 11 shots behind the fancied Ko.

Coming off a long break, the ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan wrestled with her driver, settling for a 238-yard driving norm, around 40 yards less than her regular distance, and hitting just six fairways. She also went out of regulation six times and ended up with 34 putts.

In stark contrast, Ko played true to form, putting together a solid seven-under 65 to wrest a one-stroke lead over Dane Nanna Madsen, who spiked her 66 with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8.

Ko’s 67 thus extended her streak of rounds under-par to 31 and she has now a Tour record of 16 consecutive rounds in the 60s.

But three others turned in identical 67s, including American Cheyenne Knight, Scot Gemma Dryburgh and Korea Hye Jin Choi, while five, led by Lydia Ko, carded 68s and 16 others, including Thai Atthaya Thitikul and Danielle Kang of the US, posted 69s.

That guarantees a spirited chase in the next three days of the $1.5 championship serving as tune-up for the Tour’s first major, the $5 million Chevron Championship, set at Rancho Mirage, also in California next week.

Pagdanganan failed to make the grade in her first LPGA event in the season in Gainbridge LPGA and groped to finish tied at 41st in the Drive On Championship last month.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina and ICTSI teammate Pauline del Rosario along with Fil-Am Clariss Guce kick off their campaign in the IOA Championship of the Epson Tour at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Beaumont, California Friday.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena, 8 other Filipino athletes receive Olympic scholarships

Obiena, 8 other Filipino athletes receive Olympic scholarships

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Nine Filipino athletes, including World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, were recently granted Olympic Solidarity Scholarships...
Sports
fbtw
Champ back to work

Champ back to work

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
After a three-week holiday in his Bohol hometown and Manila, WBC featherweight champion Mark (Magnifico) Magsayo flew back...
Sports
fbtw

No lead is safe

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The teams that won Game 1 of their best-of-5 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series last Wednesday came back from double-digit deficits to deliver a strong message that no lead is safe in basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filipinos in the Japan B. League fell victim to sorry losses with their respective squads on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Lesser lights lead warriors past heat

Lesser lights lead warriors past heat

14 hours ago
Jordan Poole scored 30 points as the short-handed Golden State Warriors halted their losing streak in emphatic fashion with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Loman sees Sato bout as stepping stone to ONE bantamweight title shot

Loman sees Sato bout as stepping stone to ONE bantamweight title shot

By Luisa Morales | 47 minutes ago
After dominating the bantamweight division in his previous promotion, Team Lakay's Stephen Loman is looking to do the same...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Bohol books fifth straight win in VisMin Cup

Unbeaten Bohol books fifth straight win in VisMin Cup

56 minutes ago
The Dolphins continued to make a big splash in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup after they outlasted a tough OCCCI Ormoc Sheer...
Sports
fbtw
Miado plans to go toe-to-toe vs 'explosive' Adiwang

Miado plans to go toe-to-toe vs 'explosive' Adiwang

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As his opponent is known for his offensive style when it comes to the ONE Circle, Miado will be vying to match his fellow...
Sports
fbtw
Booker drops 49 as Suns win to clinch NBA-best mark, home playoff edge

Booker drops 49 as Suns win to clinch NBA-best mark, home playoff edge

1 hour ago
Devin Booker scored a season-high 49 points and the Phoenix Suns clinched the NBA's best season record and a home-court edge...
Sports
fbtw
PVL opens doors to live audience

PVL opens doors to live audience

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
After almost three years, Philippine volleyball fans can now watch their idols in person again.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with