Journey to Summit: Hidilyn Diaz, EJ Obiena, Filipino athletes to get support in SEA Games 2022

For more than a decade, Summit Natural Drinking Water has been the official bottled water of the Philippine national athletes.

For more than a decade, Summit Natural Drinking Water has been the official bottled water of the Philippine national athletes supporting athletes in each step of their journey towards reaching their summit.

Last 2020, in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the Philippines got its first Gold Medal through Hidilyn Diaz, 55-kg weightlifter who won through lifting a combined weight of 224-kg, while EJ Obiena was also able to reach the 11th rank overall, in the men’s Pole-Vaulting competition.

Both of which were supported by Summit Natural Drinking Water as the official bottled water partner of the Philippine Olympics Committee.

Hidilyn's journey to Summit

In 2008, 17-year-old Hidilyn Diaz was selected as a wildcard entry for the Beijing Games, becoming the first-ever Filipina to compete in weightlifting. Slowly but surely, Diaz started to create back-to-back milestones in her journey by winning gold in the 2015 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Phuket Thailand, a bronze medal in the 2015 World Weightlifting Championships in Houston, Texas, another third-place finish in the 2016 edition of the Asian tilt in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and achieving a second-place finish in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

Fast forward to 2021, Diaz bags the country’s first gold medal, ending a 97-year wait. Since 2018, Summit has been supporting Hidilyn Diaz in her journey and competitions. It has always believed that one day, she will bring pride to the Philippines as she thirsts for Gold and now, as the first-ever Filipino athlete to win Gold in the Olympics.

EJ's journey to Summit

EJ Obiena has always been one to thirst for more. The “Golden Boy” has been jumping since he was six years old with his dad-coach, Emerson Obiena, who would take him to Rizal Memorial Stadium where his father would guide him in his training. Since then, he has always remained active, joining the track teams throughout his years in school, from elementary to college.

In 2019, Obiena represented the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games and bagged the gold medal after clearing 5.45 meters on the bar. A year later he stands as the first Filipino athlete to qualify for Tokyo 2020, capping off as the fifth overall in his group during the qualifiers and 11th overall as he made the cut.

EJ is a world record holder with 5.93m as his best performance and recently he has been winning gold in competitions across the globe: two Golds in Orlen Cup (Poland), 4th place ISTAF indoor Berlin (Germany), 8th place in International Pole Vault Inv. (Sweden) and 10th place in Meeting Hauts-de-France (France).

Your journey to Summit – A call to fuel the nation

