Chris Daukaus gets another UFC main event this Sunday

Chris Daukaus (right) is anxious to prove to himself and his supporters that he can hang with the UFC's top heavyweights.

MANILA, Philippines – Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

That is what UFC heavyweight fighter Chris Daukaus (12-4-0) is thinking when he takes on Curtis Blaydes (15-3-0) on Sunday, March 27 (Manila time), in UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

After getting knocked out by Derrick Lewis last December 19 during their headline bout, Daukaus finds himself in another slam-bang headline event. Except he will be up against the No. 4-ranked heavyweight.

Just how good is Blaydes? His only three losses are to Derrick Lewis (once) and Francis Ngannou (twice).

“I am surprised and I didn’t expect to get one so soon,” Daukaus told Philstar.com. “I am of the mindset you have to earn things. But when they called and said, ‘main event’ I didn’t turn it down. The UFC was going to build a card about this fight, so I am excited.”

Unlike in his fight with Lewis where he didn’t have a full camp because he was in the process of resigning from the Philadelphia police force where he served for 12 years even while fighting in mixed martial arts promotions, this time, he had the benefit of no distractions.

“My fight with Lewis was December 18,” explained Daukaus. “My last day on the force was December 1. My mentality has changed and got into a full camp now I am done tying up loose ends with the police force.”

If there has been anything that Daukaus can take from being a police officer it's conducting himself in public. “Having all eyes on you as you fix a situation makes you anxious,” said Chris. “You want to do it right. So it has helped being in front of crowds when I fight in the UFC.”

After the loss to Lewis, Daukaus though is anxious to prove to himself and his supporters that he can hang with these top heavyweights.

“I am not a superman, I made mistakes that Lewis capitalized on,” reflected Daukaus. “The motivation is to prove myself that I belong here and at the top of the heavyweight division.”

“Curtis is going to grind people down and impose his will. I think a lot of his opponents accept certain positions where Curtis is on top because he is a better wrestler. The key to beating him is not to accept those positions and put pressure on him. I will try to hit him as often and as hard.”

A win will certainly vault Daukaus from his ninth spot in the UFC heavyweight rankings.

“My life is really good and it will get better if I am able to beat Curtis Blaydes and not many people can say that,” summed up Daukaus. “A win will put me on track for better things.”

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus will be shown at 5 p.m. this Sunday on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.