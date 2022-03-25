^

Sports

Chris Daukaus gets another UFC main event this Sunday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 9:18am
Chris Daukaus gets another UFC main event this Sunday
Chris Daukaus (right) is anxious to prove to himself and his supporters that he can hang with the UFC's top heavyweights. 
Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines – Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

That is what UFC heavyweight fighter Chris Daukaus (12-4-0) is thinking when he takes on Curtis Blaydes (15-3-0) on Sunday, March 27 (Manila time), in UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

After getting knocked out by Derrick Lewis last December 19 during their headline bout, Daukaus finds himself in another slam-bang headline event. Except he will be up against the No. 4-ranked heavyweight. 

Just how good is Blaydes? His only three losses are to Derrick Lewis (once) and Francis Ngannou (twice). 

“I am surprised and I didn’t expect to get one so soon,” Daukaus told Philstar.com. “I am of the mindset you have to earn things. But when they called and said, ‘main event’ I didn’t turn it down. The UFC was going to build a card about this fight, so I am excited.”

Unlike in his fight with Lewis where he didn’t have a full camp because he was in the process of resigning from the Philadelphia police force where he served for 12 years even while fighting in mixed martial arts promotions, this time, he had the benefit of no distractions.

“My fight with Lewis was December 18,” explained Daukaus. “My last day on the force was December 1. My mentality has changed and got into a full camp now I am done tying up loose ends with the police force.”

If there has been anything that Daukaus can take from being a police officer it's conducting himself in public. “Having all eyes on you as you fix a situation makes you anxious,” said Chris. “You want to do it right. So it has helped being in front of crowds when I fight in the UFC.”  

After the loss to Lewis, Daukaus though is anxious to prove to himself and his supporters that he can hang with these top heavyweights. 

“I am not a superman, I made mistakes that Lewis capitalized on,” reflected Daukaus. “The motivation is to prove myself that I belong here and at the top of the heavyweight division.”

“Curtis is going to grind people down and impose his will. I think a lot of his opponents accept certain positions where Curtis is on top because he is a better wrestler. The key to beating him is not to accept those positions and put pressure on him. I will try to hit him as often and as hard.”

A win will certainly vault Daukaus from his ninth spot in the UFC heavyweight rankings.

“My life is really good and it will get better if I am able to beat Curtis Blaydes and not many people can say that,” summed up Daukaus. “A win will put me on track for better things.”

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus will be shown at 5 p.m. this Sunday  on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena, 8 other Filipino athletes receive Olympic scholarships

Obiena, 8 other Filipino athletes receive Olympic scholarships

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Nine Filipino athletes, including World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, were recently granted Olympic Solidarity Scholarships...
Sports
fbtw
Champ back to work

Champ back to work

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
After a three-week holiday in his Bohol hometown and Manila, WBC featherweight champion Mark (Magnifico) Magsayo flew back...
Sports
fbtw

No lead is safe

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
The teams that won Game 1 of their best-of-5 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series last Wednesday came back from double-digit deficits to deliver a strong message that no lead is safe in basketball.
Sports
fbtw

Obiena, 8 others gain IOC grants

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Nine Filipino athletes including World No. 5 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena were recently granted Olympic Solidarity Scholarships by the International Olympic Committee.
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filipinos in the Japan B. League fell victim to sorry losses with their respective squads on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
'Limitless': Creating safe spaces for queer runners in the Philippines

'Limitless': Creating safe spaces for queer runners in the Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 49 minutes ago
Knowing that there are little to no communities for LGBTQ+ athletes in the country, Torres took the matter in her own ha...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang rejects 'bad guy' label in Parr retirement bout

Folayang rejects 'bad guy' label in Parr retirement bout

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eduard Folayang is not letting himself be branded the "bad guy" in his clash against retiring Muay Thai legend John Wayne...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez takes early exit in Miami

Fernandez takes early exit in Miami

1 hour ago
Leylah Fernandez suffered another early setback in a WTA 1000 event, bowing to a tall Karolina Muchova, 4-6, 6-7(3), in the...
Sports
fbtw
Russia's Medvedev shrugs off Wimbledon ban threat

Russia's Medvedev shrugs off Wimbledon ban threat

1 hour ago
Daniil Medvedev shrugged off the possibility of being barred from this year's Wimbledon after the status of Russian players...
Sports
fbtw
Irving boost for Nets as New York relaxes vaccine rules

Irving boost for Nets as New York relaxes vaccine rules

1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving will be free to play home games for the Brooklyn Nets after New York authorities on Thursday (Friday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with