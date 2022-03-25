Folayang rejects 'bad guy' label in Parr retirement bout

SINGAPORE — Eduard Folayang is not letting himself be branded the "bad guy" in his clash against retiring Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X set to unfurl here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the expected emotion that this bout will be carrying for Parr, especially considering that the Aussie fighter is gunning for his 100th career win, Folayang is brushing it all aside.

Because at the core of it all, they're just competitors in a sport.

"This is martial arts, you know?," Folayang said during the ONE X Press Conference.

"At the end of the day, we'll be facing each other. We see each other as hindrances in our way so, for me, I'll just put it all in the ring," he added.

Besides, it's not only for Parr that this event carries a little more weight.

For Folayang, apart from putting his future in ONE Championship on the line, everything also comes full circle for him with the 37-year-old having headlined the first-ever ONE Championship event in 2011 which was coincidentally also held in the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Now 10 years later and still kicking, the Team Lakay ward relishes every moment of it.

"Well, I'm so happy that Chatri had included me here," he said of being included in the ONE X card.

"You know, it's been a long journey, the excitement and the experience that I feel how ONE Championship really put in the works to achieve their vision and I'm so happy to be part of it," he added.

Folayang and Parr lock horns in a striking only ONE Muay Thai Super Series bout in the "grand finale" of ONE X this Saturday.

Though joining him in the card are four other Filipinos, Lito Adiwang, Jeremy Miado, Stephen Loman, and Denice Zamboanga, only Folayang is in the third and final part of the blockbuster event.

--

