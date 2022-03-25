Loman sees Sato bout as stepping stone to ONE bantamweight title shot

SINGAPORE — After dominating the bantamweight division in his previous promotion, Team Lakay's Stephen Loman is looking to do the same in ONE Championship.

Following a rousing debut against erstwhile No. 3 contender Yusup Saadulaev just last December, Loman is seeking a crack at the title currently held by John Lineker.

His upcoming bout against Shoko Sato in ONE X, the Singapore promotion's 10th anniversary show on Saturday, will be another chance to prove that he is worthy of the strap.

"Hopefully into na yung time," Loman said of receiving a shot at the belt.

"Pero kung ano yung sasabihin ng ONE Championship, kung another fight para very close na talaga to the rankings, [pagkatapos noon] magrerequest ako ng title shot," he added.

Loman, 30, was the longest reigning champion of Bahrain-based promotion Brave CF before he jumped ship to join his Team Lakay stablemates in ONE Championship.

Now with bigger and better competition in ONE, Loman wants to show the same supremacy.

But the Filipino remains focused on what's ahead of him as Sato is by no means an easy opponent.

Loman is also at a disadvantage as he took the fight on short notice as a substitute for, coincidentally, Saadulaev.

Still, Loman is looking for a victory to seal his status as a legitimate contender for the championship.

"Ngayon focus lang muna sa laban para tumaas pa yung ranking natin and matalo yung mga top opponents," he said.

Four other Filipino fighters join Loman in ONE X, including his stablemates Eduard Folayang and Lito Adiwang.

Folayang clashes with retiring Muay Thai great John Wayne Parr in a striking only ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout while Adiwang locks horns with compatriot Jeremy Miado in a strawweight MMA contest.

Denice Zamboanga, for her part, figures in a heated rematch against South Korea's Seo Hee Ham.