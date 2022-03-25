Miado plans to go toe-to-toe vs 'explosive' Adiwang

SINGAPORE — Marrok Force MMA's Jeremy Miado will not be pulling his punches against compatriot Lito Adiwang of Team Lakay as they clash in a strawweight bout in Part I of ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th anniversary show on Saturday here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As his opponent is known for his offensive style when it comes to the ONE Circle, Miado will be vying to match his fellow Pinoy's pace.

"Expected ko na explosive siya, malakas siya. Nakita naman natin sa mga laban niya, sobrang explosive siya — as in aggressive," Miado said of his foe during a media availability on Wednesday.

"Pero may proper gameplan naman kami para sabayan yung ganung style. Makikita niyo na lang yun sa laban," he added.

The Filipinos are both rising contenders within the strawweight division where another Filipino, Joshua Pacio, currently holds the belt.

Adiwang has made some appearances in the Top 5 rankings of ONE Championship in the division while Miado is raring to take a crack at the cream of the crop.

As for where Miado places his focus when he meets Adiwang in the Circle, the Bangkok-based fighter says it's still going to be his bread-and-butter striking that will be the go-to plan of attack.

This even though Adiwang is also a well-trained striker coming out of Team Lakay who are known for their striking.

"Kumbaga, yung base ko striking talaga. Pero pinaghandaan din namin yung wrestling tapos sa ground. Kumbaga, overall talaga pinaghandaan namin," Miado said.

A win for Miado against Adiwang will definitely be a big boost for his career as he also looks to extend his win streak to three bouts.

And the fighter looks to take the victory with his own hands, and not by the judges score cards.

"Bilang fighter syempre goal namin mas maganda ma-KO or masubmit yung kalaban na finish," said Miado.

"Pero sa akin, kusang darating naman yan kung matiming-an or magkataon na tumama ng proper. So makita nalang natin. Pero syempre, yung gameplan KO," he added.

ONE X, which will be comprised of three parts all on Saturday, features three more Filipinos apart from Miado and Adiwang.

Eduard Folayang takes on the retiring John Wayne Parr in a striking only ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout in Part III, while Denice Zamboanga gets another crack at Seo Hee Ham in an anticipated rematch in Part II.

Adiwang's stablemate Stephen Loman, meanwhile, also fights in Part I against Shoko Sato of Japan.

Headlining Part III, the "Grand Finale" of the event is Angela Lee's title defense of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship against Stamp Fairtex.

--

Editor's note: The coverage in Singapore was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.