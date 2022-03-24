^

All business, no animosity between Zamboanga, Ham ahead of ONE rematch

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 2:28pm
Denice Zamboanga (L) bares she has no ill feelings towards Korea's Seo Hee Ham (R) ahead of their much awaited rematch at ONE X in Singapore on Saturday
ONE Championship

SINGAPORE — ONE women's atomweight top contender Denice Zamboanga says there is no bad blood between her and South Korea's Seo Hee Ham as their rematch in ONE X looms on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium here.

Though their first meeting at ONE: Empower last September ended in controversial fashion with Ham eking out a decision win over a disgruntled Zamboanga, there are no ill feelings.

"When it comes to galit, hindi [ako] galit eh. Kasi it's about business, you know? Respect," Zamboanga told Philippine media in a press conference on Wednesday.

"Hindi naman niya kasalanan na ganun yung naging resulta ng mga judges or committee. So walang galit," she continued.

Zamboanga was visibly upset after her first meeting with Ham where she was left bloodied due to an accidental headbutt.

She repeatedly made her case that she should've won the fight, and the bout was eventually raised to the now defunct ONE Competition Committee for review.

The decision was upheld by the committee.
Zamboanga didn't take the result personally, though.

At the end of the day, she said it's just all about the sport.

"Kahit sino makalaban ko or kahit sino naman matrash talk ko diyan, or makasagutan ko, walang galit. About sa fight [lang]," she said.

Zamboanga also took the extra step of reaching out to the South Korean fighter when the latter was injured and had to pull out of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

"Actually nung nalaman ko before na nagkainjury siya and na-out siya sa Grand Prix, I texted her," Zamboanga revealed.

"Sabi ko sana okay ka lang, pagaling ka kung ano man yung injury na meron ka. See you soon, sabi ko," she added.

And see each other they will on Saturday as they lock horns in Part II of three-part 10th anniversary celebration of ONE Championship.

In the main event, Angela Lee defends her ONE women's atomweight belt against Grand Prix titlist Stamp Fairtex.

Editor's note: The coverage in Singapore was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

