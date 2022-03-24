^

Sports

Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 11:54am
Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown
Mac Tallo (R) and Zachy Huang
FIBA

SINGAPORE — Mac Tallo and Zachy Huang will be playing with extra motivation for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 come the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in Cebu.

Set to unfurl in October, it will be the city's first 3x3 hoops tournament of this caliber.

Tallo and Huang, who are members of Chooks' pool for FIBA 3x3 competitions, will look to put on a show for their fellow Cebuanos.

"Syempre, sobrang excited ako to play there. It's my hometown and you know, all Cebuanos are thirsty to see a competition like this," Tallo said during Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 and FIBA 3x3's partnership press conference on Monday.

"Sobrang excited ako makabalik kasi it's my first time [back home] since two years," he added.

Huang, meanwhile, dubbed the opportunity as an "honor".

"For me, it's an honor to play in my hometown and for sure I'll do my best," the former UST Growling Tigers standout said.

"Hopefully, we'll get a good result there and make my family back home proud," he added.

The Cebu Masters will be one of two FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in the Philippines this year.

Manila will be the first to play host to the tournament in May, marking the first time since 2015 that the 3x3 tournament will take place in the city.

According to Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascarinas, other tournaments will also be held here in the country -- like the 3x3 Quest, and 3x3 Super Quest.

The local Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 tournaments, which are looked to be included under the "Quest" category of FIBA 3x3 competitions, will also be resuming in the coming months after the hiatus brought by the pandemic.

3X3

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Filipinos in the Japan B. League fell victim to sorry losses with their respective squads on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
PATAFA defies POC suspension

PATAFA defies POC suspension

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association will resist and take legal steps against its 90-day suspension recently...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falters against more seasoned American in Miami Open

Eala falters against more seasoned American in Miami Open

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Filipino wunderkind, ranked 565th in the world, couldn't get the upset against World No. 59 Brengle and absorbed a lopsided...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles, Maroons UAAP favorites

Blue Eagles, Maroons UAAP favorites

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Three-time defending champion Ateneo has been tipped to extend its reign while the revamped University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
League board approves Converge&rsquo;s PBA entry

League board approves Converge’s PBA entry

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. management vowed to form a competitive squad that will give the league’s powerhouses a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
VisMin Cup: CPG still unbeaten; OCCCI, Zamboanga win

VisMin Cup: CPG still unbeaten; OCCCI, Zamboanga win

34 minutes ago
The CPG Dolphins of Bohol continued their winning ways in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup after pulling off a come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
'Wait and see': Barty coy on future after shock retirement

'Wait and see': Barty coy on future after shock retirement

1 hour ago
Ashleigh Barty was coy about her future on Thursday, telling media "you'll have to wait and see" as speculation mounts about...
Sports
fbtw
Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown

Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Mac Tallo and Zachy Huang will be playing with extra motivation for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 come the FIBA 3x3 World Tour...
Sports
fbtw
Poole, Warriors extinguish Heat to end slump

Poole, Warriors extinguish Heat to end slump

2 hours ago
Jordan Poole scored 30 points as the Golden State Warriors halted their losing streak in emphatic fashion with a 118-104 defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan eyes strong start in JTBC Classic

Pagdanganan eyes strong start in JTBC Classic

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan seeks to cash in on whatever edge an early draw would bring as the power-hitting Filipina resumes her LPGA...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with