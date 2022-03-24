Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown

SINGAPORE — Mac Tallo and Zachy Huang will be playing with extra motivation for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 come the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in Cebu.

Set to unfurl in October, it will be the city's first 3x3 hoops tournament of this caliber.

Tallo and Huang, who are members of Chooks' pool for FIBA 3x3 competitions, will look to put on a show for their fellow Cebuanos.

"Syempre, sobrang excited ako to play there. It's my hometown and you know, all Cebuanos are thirsty to see a competition like this," Tallo said during Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 and FIBA 3x3's partnership press conference on Monday.

"Sobrang excited ako makabalik kasi it's my first time [back home] since two years," he added.

Huang, meanwhile, dubbed the opportunity as an "honor".

"For me, it's an honor to play in my hometown and for sure I'll do my best," the former UST Growling Tigers standout said.

"Hopefully, we'll get a good result there and make my family back home proud," he added.

The Cebu Masters will be one of two FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in the Philippines this year.

Manila will be the first to play host to the tournament in May, marking the first time since 2015 that the 3x3 tournament will take place in the city.

According to Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascarinas, other tournaments will also be held here in the country -- like the 3x3 Quest, and 3x3 Super Quest.

The local Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 tournaments, which are looked to be included under the "Quest" category of FIBA 3x3 competitions, will also be resuming in the coming months after the hiatus brought by the pandemic.