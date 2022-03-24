As title ONE defense looms, Angela Lee wants to make 'statement' for athlete-moms

Angela Lee will be making her first title defense as a mom on Saturday, ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

SINGAPORE – Reigning ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee will be fighting for more than her championship belt when she faces World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Lee, who has held the belt since 2016, will also be crusading for the sake of athlete-moms.

Becoming a mother herself in 2021, the 25-year-old wants to prove that although she already has a family, it will be no different from what she was before.

"I think that this fight represents a lot," Lee said in the ONE X press conference on Wednesday.

"For me it's been a crazy journey these past two years but I've worked harder than ever and you know, I definitely want to make a statement and show that women and mothers of all people are the strongest people in the planet," she added.

Becoming a parent has been a source of anxiety for women athletes since that carrying a child will take a toll on their body.

This concern causes much hesitancy for women athletes who want to have children, especially with reports of new mothers encountering challenges even in their sponsorship deals.

But Lee is determined to change the minds of female athletes and everyone else that she can and she will come back as strong, if not even stronger, this time around.

"Everyone's going to see [my strength] on Saturday," she said.

Lee's title defense against Stamp is the culmination of ONE's 10th anniversary show, which will include three parts on the same day.

The defending champion returns to the ONE Circle for the first time since October 2019 when she successfully defended her title against rival Xiong Jing Nan in ONE: Century Part I in Japan.

Editor's note: The coverage in Singapore was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.