Pagdanganan eyes strong start in JTBC Classic

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan seeks to cash in on whatever edge an early draw would bring as the power-hitting Filipina resumes her LPGA Tour campaign in the $1.5 million JTBC Classic firing off Thursday in Carlsbad, California (Friday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan drew one of the first flights at 7 a.m. with Korean Yaeeun Hong and Dana Finkelstein of the US at the backside of the par-72 Aviara Golf Club, whose 6,609 yardage could pave the way for low scoring in all four days of the championship serving as tune-up for next week’s first major, the Chevron Championship, at Rancho Mirage, also in California.

The ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan won’t be in the 102-player field headed by world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso but will see action in the LPGA events, including the Lotte Championship in Hawaii on April 13-16.

Pagdanganan missed the cut in her first LPGA event in the season in Gainbridge LPGA and struggled to finish tied at 41st in the Drive On Championship last month.

But she exudes confidence coming into the JTBC Classic, honing up her form, including her putting, during the break which she hopes to put on display in the next four days.

Saso, meanwhile, opted to skip this week’s event to prepare for the Chevron battle where she hopes to contend coming off a stirring 10-under 62 feat to close out her Honda LPGA Thailand campaign early this month.

Though she missed to post a Top 10 finish at tied 12th, Saso’s fiery finish augured well for his buildup for the Tour’s first major championship, which however will have one less star — World No. 2 Nelly Korda, who is out indefinitely amid blood clot treatment.

Meanwhile, Ko hopes to live up the hype as she headlines the JTBC field, looking for a second straight win after topping the Women’s World Championship in Singapore early this month.

The Solaire-brand endorser will launch her bid with Nelly’s sister, Jessica Korda and multi-major winner Inbee Park at 8:17 a.m., also at the backside.

Other top draws in the blue-ribbon JTBC Classic are Japanese Nasa Hataoka, Hinako Shibuno and Ayaka Furue, compatriots Hyo Joo Kim, Lydia Ko, Atthay Thitikul, Danielle Kang and Minjee Lee.