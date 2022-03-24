^

Sports

Pagdanganan eyes strong start in JTBC Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 11:23am
Pagdanganan eyes strong start in JTBC Classic
Bianca Pagdanganan
Mike Comer / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan seeks to cash in on whatever edge an early draw would bring as the power-hitting Filipina resumes her LPGA Tour campaign in the $1.5 million JTBC Classic firing off Thursday in Carlsbad, California (Friday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan drew one of the first flights at 7 a.m. with Korean Yaeeun Hong and Dana Finkelstein of the US at the backside of the par-72 Aviara Golf Club, whose 6,609 yardage could pave the way for low scoring in all four days of the championship serving as tune-up for next week’s first major, the Chevron Championship, at Rancho Mirage, also in California.

The ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan won’t be in the 102-player field headed by world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso but will see action in the LPGA events, including the Lotte Championship in Hawaii on April 13-16.

Pagdanganan missed the cut in her first LPGA event in the season in Gainbridge LPGA and struggled to finish tied at 41st in the Drive On Championship last month.

But she exudes confidence coming into the JTBC Classic, honing up her form, including her putting, during the break which she hopes to put on display in the next four days.

Saso, meanwhile, opted to skip this week’s event to prepare for the Chevron battle where she hopes to contend coming off a stirring 10-under 62 feat to close out her Honda LPGA Thailand campaign early this month.

Though she missed to post a Top 10 finish at tied 12th, Saso’s fiery finish augured well for his buildup for the Tour’s first major championship, which however will have one less star — World No. 2 Nelly Korda, who is out indefinitely amid blood clot treatment.

Meanwhile, Ko hopes to live up the hype as she headlines the JTBC field, looking for a second straight win after topping the Women’s World Championship in Singapore early this month.

The Solaire-brand endorser will launch her bid with Nelly’s sister, Jessica Korda and multi-major winner Inbee Park at 8:17 a.m., also at the backside.

Other top draws in the blue-ribbon JTBC Classic are Japanese Nasa Hataoka, Hinako Shibuno and Ayaka Furue, compatriots Hyo Joo Kim, Lydia Ko, Atthay Thitikul, Danielle Kang and Minjee Lee.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PATAFA defies POC suspension

PATAFA defies POC suspension

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association will resist and take legal steps against its 90-day suspension recently...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Filipinos in the Japan B. League fell victim to sorry losses with their respective squads on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
League board approves Converge&rsquo;s PBA entry

League board approves Converge’s PBA entry

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. management vowed to form a competitive squad that will give the league’s powerhouses a...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles, Maroons UAAP favorites

Blue Eagles, Maroons UAAP favorites

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Three-time defending champion Ateneo has been tipped to extend its reign while the revamped University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falters against more seasoned American in Miami Open

Eala falters against more seasoned American in Miami Open

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Filipino wunderkind, ranked 565th in the world, couldn't get the upset against World No. 59 Brengle and absorbed a lopsided...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown

Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown

By Luisa Morales | 37 minutes ago
Mac Tallo and Zachy Huang will be playing with extra motivation for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 come the FIBA 3x3 World Tour...
Sports
fbtw
As title ONE defense looms, Angela Lee wants to make 'statement' for athlete-moms

As title ONE defense looms, Angela Lee wants to make 'statement' for athlete-moms

By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
Reigning ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee will be fighting for more than her championship belt when she faces World...
Sports
fbtw
Poole, Warriors extinguish Heat to end slump

Poole, Warriors extinguish Heat to end slump

58 minutes ago
Jordan Poole scored 30 points as the Golden State Warriors halted their losing streak in emphatic fashion with a 118-104 defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Frustrated Verstappen bullish about Saudi Arabia recovery

Frustrated Verstappen bullish about Saudi Arabia recovery

1 hour ago
World champion Max Verstappen hopes to put his season-opening disappointment behind him and show the true potential of his...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo basketball partners with Jordan Brand ahead of UAAP Season 84

Ateneo basketball partners with Jordan Brand ahead of UAAP Season 84

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The iconic hoops company made after six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is sponsoring all the Blue Eagles' hoops teams, including...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with