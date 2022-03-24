^

Sports

Ateneo basketball partners with Jordan Brand ahead of UAAP Season 84

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 10:38am
Ateneo basketball partners with Jordan Brand ahead of UAAP Season 84
Ateneo de Manila University has forged a partnership with the Jordan Brand ahead of UAAP Season 84
Released

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University basketball program received a huge boost as they announced a partnership with the Jordan Brand Thursday.

The iconic hoops company made after six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is sponsoring all the Blue Eagles' hoops teams, including the men's, women's and high school squads.

Ateneo thus became the first-ever university in Southeast Asia, and the only one outside of the US to don the iconic Jordan Jumpman.

A benefit for the women's side is that the Jordan Brand also includes jerseys with a fit and cut uniquely suited for female players.

The men's team will debut the school's official new uniform during their opener in the UAAP Season 84 on Saturday against the UP Fighting Maroons.

Jordan Brand President Craig Williams expressed his delight in partnering with Ateneo and alluded to the Philippines' rabid love for the sport of basketball.

"It’s exciting to announce Jordan Brand’s only university partnership outside of North America, because there are few places in the world where basketball culture shows up like it does in Manila," says Williams.

"It is so crucial to invest in young people, and in partnership with Ateneo de Manila University, we can inspire young people through our shared love of the game." he added.

Ateneo alumni Kiefer Ravena is an ambassador for the brand, the only Filipino in their roster so far.

Ravena, a staunch advocate for women's sports, applauded the partnership which also boosts the ladies of the Ateneo hoops program.

"This partnership is a step in the right direction, especially when giving women’s sports the right exposure they deserve," said Ravena.

"The growth of the Jordan family from one athlete to a team shows the Brand’s commitment to building a community in the Philippines and a long-term commitment to investing in youth," he added.

To celebrate the historic partnership with Ateneo, the brand is also launching a series of of brand experiences and services at the Jordan Manila BGC store. Included in the activities are watch parties for select UAAP games and Jordan Flight Camps, which are basketball skills development clinics for intermediate to advanced level hoopers.

Ateneo alumni Gica Tam and Mikki dela Rea were also tapped by the brand to develop designs for Custom 23, Jordan Manila's customization service.

Jordan Brand Ateneo Men's and Women's fan shirts will also be available for sale in Jordan Manila BGC, Titan BGC and Titan22.com. 

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PATAFA defies POC suspension

PATAFA defies POC suspension

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association will resist and take legal steps against its 90-day suspension recently...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Filipinos in the Japan B. League fell victim to sorry losses with their respective squads on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
League board approves Converge&rsquo;s PBA entry

League board approves Converge’s PBA entry

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. management vowed to form a competitive squad that will give the league’s powerhouses a...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles, Maroons UAAP favorites

Blue Eagles, Maroons UAAP favorites

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Three-time defending champion Ateneo has been tipped to extend its reign while the revamped University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falters against more seasoned American in Miami Open

Eala falters against more seasoned American in Miami Open

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Filipino wunderkind, ranked 565th in the world, couldn't get the upset against World No. 59 Brengle and absorbed a lopsided...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown

Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown

By Luisa Morales | 37 minutes ago
Mac Tallo and Zachy Huang will be playing with extra motivation for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 come the FIBA 3x3 World Tour...
Sports
fbtw
Poole, Warriors extinguish Heat to end slump

Poole, Warriors extinguish Heat to end slump

58 minutes ago
Jordan Poole scored 30 points as the Golden State Warriors halted their losing streak in emphatic fashion with a 118-104 defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan eyes strong start in JTBC Classic

Pagdanganan eyes strong start in JTBC Classic

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan seeks to cash in on whatever edge an early draw would bring as the power-hitting Filipina resumes her LPGA...
Sports
fbtw
Frustrated Verstappen bullish about Saudi Arabia recovery

Frustrated Verstappen bullish about Saudi Arabia recovery

1 hour ago
World champion Max Verstappen hopes to put his season-opening disappointment behind him and show the true potential of his...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo basketball partners with Jordan Brand ahead of UAAP Season 84

Ateneo basketball partners with Jordan Brand ahead of UAAP Season 84

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The iconic hoops company made after six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is sponsoring all the Blue Eagles' hoops teams, including...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with