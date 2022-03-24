Ateneo basketball partners with Jordan Brand ahead of UAAP Season 84

Ateneo de Manila University has forged a partnership with the Jordan Brand ahead of UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University basketball program received a huge boost as they announced a partnership with the Jordan Brand Thursday.

The iconic hoops company made after six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is sponsoring all the Blue Eagles' hoops teams, including the men's, women's and high school squads.

Ateneo thus became the first-ever university in Southeast Asia, and the only one outside of the US to don the iconic Jordan Jumpman.

The Eagles will be donning Michael Jordan's Jumpman logo on their jerseys this UAAP Season 84 | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/8TYbYnAV3X — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 24, 2022

A benefit for the women's side is that the Jordan Brand also includes jerseys with a fit and cut uniquely suited for female players.

The men's team will debut the school's official new uniform during their opener in the UAAP Season 84 on Saturday against the UP Fighting Maroons.

Jordan Brand President Craig Williams expressed his delight in partnering with Ateneo and alluded to the Philippines' rabid love for the sport of basketball.

"It’s exciting to announce Jordan Brand’s only university partnership outside of North America, because there are few places in the world where basketball culture shows up like it does in Manila," says Williams.

"It is so crucial to invest in young people, and in partnership with Ateneo de Manila University, we can inspire young people through our shared love of the game." he added.

Ateneo alumni Kiefer Ravena is an ambassador for the brand, the only Filipino in their roster so far.

Ravena, a staunch advocate for women's sports, applauded the partnership which also boosts the ladies of the Ateneo hoops program.

"This partnership is a step in the right direction, especially when giving women’s sports the right exposure they deserve," said Ravena.

"The growth of the Jordan family from one athlete to a team shows the Brand’s commitment to building a community in the Philippines and a long-term commitment to investing in youth," he added.

To celebrate the historic partnership with Ateneo, the brand is also launching a series of of brand experiences and services at the Jordan Manila BGC store. Included in the activities are watch parties for select UAAP games and Jordan Flight Camps, which are basketball skills development clinics for intermediate to advanced level hoopers.

Ateneo alumni Gica Tam and Mikki dela Rea were also tapped by the brand to develop designs for Custom 23, Jordan Manila's customization service.

Jordan Brand Ateneo Men's and Women's fan shirts will also be available for sale in Jordan Manila BGC, Titan BGC and Titan22.com.