Filipina bets gear up for Epson Tour resumption

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario hopes to break an early spell to a shaky Epson Tour campaign, seeking a strong start on an early tee-time in the IOA Championship unfolding Friday in Beaumont, California (Saturday, Manila time).

The Filipina shotmaker missed the cut in the first two legs of the LPGA Tour’s farm league but sees a big bounce-back stint this week after drawing a 7:41 a.m. start with Hira Naveed of Australia and American Kathleen Scavo on No. 1 of the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.

ICTSI stablemate Dottie Ardina also sets out to improve her joint 25th place finish in Carlisle Arizona Golf Classic two weeks ago but the LPGA Tour cardholder will have to endure the challenging conditions in afternoon play with Siyun Liu and Youngin Chun at 12:32 p.m. on No. 10.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce also joins in the afternoon wave with Juiie Aime of France and defending champion Sophie Hausmann of Germany at 12:54 p.m. on the first hole.

Del Rosario struggled coming off a victory on the East Coast Women’s Pro Tour last month, carding rounds of 74-76 and failing to advance in Epson Tour’s kickoff leg in the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic.

She also failed to recover from a first round 77 in the Carlisle Arizona leg and missed the cut despite a second round 72.

But del Rosario expects to put it all together this weekend, including the lessons learned from her previous setbacks, although she needs to go low in the early going to gain momentum in the 54-hole, $200,000 championship.