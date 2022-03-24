^

Sports

Filipina bets gear up for Epson Tour resumption

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 10:37am
Filipina bets gear up for Epson Tour resumption
Pauline del Rosario
File

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario hopes to break an early spell to a shaky Epson Tour campaign, seeking a strong start on an early tee-time in the IOA Championship unfolding Friday in Beaumont, California (Saturday, Manila time).

The Filipina shotmaker missed the cut in the first two legs of the LPGA Tour’s farm league but sees a big bounce-back stint this week after drawing a 7:41 a.m. start with Hira Naveed of Australia and American Kathleen Scavo on No. 1 of the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.

ICTSI stablemate Dottie Ardina also sets out to improve her joint 25th place finish in Carlisle Arizona Golf Classic two weeks ago but the LPGA Tour cardholder will have to endure the challenging conditions in afternoon play with Siyun Liu and Youngin Chun at 12:32 p.m. on No. 10.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce also joins in the afternoon wave with Juiie Aime of France and defending champion Sophie Hausmann of Germany at 12:54 p.m. on the first hole.

Del Rosario struggled coming off a victory on the East Coast Women’s Pro Tour last month, carding rounds of 74-76 and failing to advance in Epson Tour’s kickoff leg in the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic.

She also failed to recover from a first round 77 in the Carlisle Arizona leg and missed the cut despite a second round 72.

But del Rosario expects to put it all together this weekend, including the lessons learned from her previous setbacks, although she needs to go low in the early going to gain momentum in the 54-hole, $200,000 championship.

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PATAFA defies POC suspension

PATAFA defies POC suspension

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association will resist and take legal steps against its 90-day suspension recently...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Filipinos in the Japan B. League fell victim to sorry losses with their respective squads on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
League board approves Converge&rsquo;s PBA entry

League board approves Converge’s PBA entry

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. management vowed to form a competitive squad that will give the league’s powerhouses a...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles, Maroons UAAP favorites

Blue Eagles, Maroons UAAP favorites

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Three-time defending champion Ateneo has been tipped to extend its reign while the revamped University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falters against more seasoned American in Miami Open

Eala falters against more seasoned American in Miami Open

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Filipino wunderkind, ranked 565th in the world, couldn't get the upset against World No. 59 Brengle and absorbed a lopsided...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown

Cebuanos Tallo, Huang relish chance to play FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in hometown

By Luisa Morales | 36 minutes ago
Mac Tallo and Zachy Huang will be playing with extra motivation for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 come the FIBA 3x3 World Tour...
Sports
fbtw
As title ONE defense looms, Angela Lee wants to make 'statement' for athlete-moms

As title ONE defense looms, Angela Lee wants to make 'statement' for athlete-moms

By Luisa Morales | 54 minutes ago
Reigning ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee will be fighting for more than her championship belt when she faces World...
Sports
fbtw
Poole, Warriors extinguish Heat to end slump

Poole, Warriors extinguish Heat to end slump

57 minutes ago
Jordan Poole scored 30 points as the Golden State Warriors halted their losing streak in emphatic fashion with a 118-104 defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan eyes strong start in JTBC Classic

Pagdanganan eyes strong start in JTBC Classic

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan seeks to cash in on whatever edge an early draw would bring as the power-hitting Filipina resumes her LPGA...
Sports
fbtw
Frustrated Verstappen bullish about Saudi Arabia recovery

Frustrated Verstappen bullish about Saudi Arabia recovery

1 hour ago
World champion Max Verstappen hopes to put his season-opening disappointment behind him and show the true potential of his...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with