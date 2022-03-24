^

Sports

Eumir Marcial resumes pro career, tests mettle vs American foe

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 10:17am
Bronze medallist Philippines' Eumir Marcial celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's middle (69-75kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO / POOL / AFP

SINGAPORE – Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is making his return to pro boxing with a bout scheduled in April.

Marcial (1-0) will lock horns with the United States’ Isiah Hart (6-2-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round middleweight bout as an undercard feature attraction of the Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight on April 9 (April 10, Manila time) at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

The Zamboanga native expressed his eagerness to be back fighting in the pros after his Olympics stint.

"I am so excited to return to my professional career, and to be fighting in Viva Las Vegas, where I now live and train, is a great way to get things going again," Marcial said.

The 26-year-old prospect trains under coaches Jorge Capetillo and Angel "Memo" Heredia, and fights under the mantle of Sen. Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions.

"I am really excited to have Eumir back in the professional ranks after a tremendous showing in Tokyo at the Olympics and winning the Bronze medal for the Philippines," said Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions.

"I have worked with a lot of top fighters over the years, but Eumir is the best I have been with coming out of the amateur ranks, and the sky is the limit," he added.

