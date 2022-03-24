^

PUBG Mobile launches ladies tournament for Women's Month

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 10:09am
PUBG Mobile launches ladies tournament for Women's Month

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Women's Month, PUBG Mobile has launched a Ladies Tournament in the hopes of breaking biases in gaming.

“A lot of us are motivated by the sense of achievement and success through gameplay competition. Developing such community initiatives gives our female gamers a spotlight and a stepping stone to showcase their competitive spirit. It empowers other young girls and encourages an inclusive community among gamers,” Patricia Ysabelle Griño, marketing manager for PUBG Mobile Philippines, said in a statement.

The Ladies Tournament will be open to 64 teams, with each team having four members. Each member must be within the minimum age requirement of 16 years old or older. Players below 18 years old need to accomplish a parental/guardian consent form. 

The Ladies Tournament is just the beginning of PUBG Mobile's plans in empowering women in esports.

“Through PUBG Mobile, we encourage women to take a stand and to show that they have what it takes to go up against anyone,” said PUBG Mobile Philippines community manager Gef Ferrer.

Registration for PUBG Mobile's Ladies Tournament is open until March 27. More information may be found on PUBG Mobile Philippines' Facebook page.

