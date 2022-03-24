Palawan, Cebu gain lifeline for PCAP All-Filipino Cup playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – Although the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit and the Cebu Machers lost their last elimination round games to Negros and Zamboanga, respectively, in the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines Wednesday evening, they live on to fight another day.

Palawan, which finished 7-27, battled eight-placer Cagayan de Oro (14-20), which also owns a twice-to-beat advantage.

Cebu (6-28) will take on the seventh-placer Camarines (20-14), which likewise owns a twice-to-beat advantage.

The play-in, featuring teams that finished seventh to tenth in their respective divisions, will battle Saturday, March 26 to decide who will complete the round of eight cast.

The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates and the Toledo Trojans managed to bag fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Surigao outlasted the Iriga Oragons, 11.5-9.5, to move ahead of Toledo, which fell to Davao, 16-5. That result has a lot of bearing in terms of placing for the quarterfinals.

Iriga, sadly, was unable to advance along with Tacloban.

Over in the north, Isabela (15-19) and Rizal (14-10) secured their own twice-to-beat advantages for the play-in this Saturday. Isabela, ironically, defeated Rizal in the final elimination round game, 16-5.

Isabela will battle Cavite (10th, 9-25) while Rizal will lock horns with Quezon City (ninth, 14-20) in the play-in.

Although both Quezon City and Rizal have the same win-loss slates, the Simba’s Tribe hold the tie-breaker due to won points, a slim 319 to 317.