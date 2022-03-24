Kiefer serves suspension, Filipinos falter in Japan B. League

SINGAPORE — Filipinos in the Japan B. League fell victim to sorry losses with their respective squads on Wednesday.

Kiefer Ravena served his one-game suspension for his unsportsmanlike fouls in the previous game as the Shiga Lakestars lost to the Osaka Evessa, 74-84.

Meanwhile, Kobe Paras went scoreless in 18 minutes as a starter for the Niigata Albirex BB, who absorbed their seventh loss in a row after falling to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 62-77.

Niigata missed Paras' offensive output, especially in the second and third quarters where they were outscored 49-24.

For his part, Ray Parks Jr. tallied just seven points as a starter for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as they squandered a 14-point lead against the Seahorses Mikawa to lose, 87-93.

Parks played over 21 minutes for Nagoya and chipped in six rebounds, two assists and a block.

Dwight Ramos had an identical seven points in the Toyama Grouses' 71-78 loss to the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

Ramos went on a 3-of-10 shooting in the loss. He also had four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block to complete his stat line.

Shinshu's Matt Aquino, for his part, did not score a point in almost two minutes of action in their victory over the Grouses.

There was a bright spot for one Filipino as Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots continued to roll with five straight victories.

Gomez de Liano and Ibaraki fended off the Levanga Hokkaido, 94-82.

It wasn't exactly a productive night for Gomez de Liano individually, though.

The former UP standout finished with just two markers in nine minutes of play. He also tacked on one assist and one steal.